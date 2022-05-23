Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Your chance to meet The Bill star who has moved to Norfolk 

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:49 PM May 23, 2022
Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

Meet Graham Cole, best known for playing PC Tony Stamp in The Bill, at a Norfolk event. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Graham Cole starred as PC Tony Stamp in The Bill for 25 years but now enjoys the quieter side of life at his new home in Norfolk.

The actor, who was made an OBE in 2010 for his charity work, will appear at The Salvation Army in Boundary Road in Mile Cross on Friday, June 10.

The show is called So You Think You Know Me and will start at 7pm as he shares stories from his 50-year career.

While starring in the 2021 Dick Whittington pantomime at Norwich Theatre Royal, Cole revealed that he had recently moved to Norfolk, though did not say the exact location. 

It is his second spell living in the county as he also lived in Wroxham many years ago, but had to move back to London due to work. 

Police drama The Bill is currently back in the headlines as it is rumoured for an ITV reboot. 

Tickets cost £7.50 and can be bought at the venue or call 01603 486101. 

TV
Norwich News

