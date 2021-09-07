News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Medieval weekend coming to Norwich with food and demonstrations

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:12 PM September 7, 2021   
A medieval weekend is coming to Norwich as part of the Norfolk Heritage Open Days programme. 

A medieval weekend is coming to Norwich as part of the Norfolk Heritage Open Days programme. - Credit: NANMA

An upcoming Norwich event will transport you back to the 14th century, with medieval demonstrations and food to enjoy.

St Augustine’s Crafty Medievals takes place outside St Augustine's Church in the city on the weekend of September 18 and 19.

There will be a historical encampment outside St Augustine's Church in Norwich. 

There will be a historical encampment outside St Augustine's Church in Norwich. - Credit: NANMA

The event has been organised by the Norwich And Norfolk Medieval Association (NANMA) and The Churches Conservation Trust (CCT), who own the building, and it is free to attend.

It is part of Norfolk's Heritage Open Days programme, which is England's largest festival of history and culture. 

The event runs from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday and it will feature a historical encampment with demonstrations of period crafts including cookery, calligraphy, illumination and siege warfare.

You will be transported back to the 14th century at the upcoming medieval weekend in Norwich. 

You will be transported back to the 14th century at the upcoming medieval weekend in Norwich. - Credit: NANMA

The church hall canteen will also be selling medieval food and other refreshments.

The event will raise funds to complete the restoration of the church, which had extensive conservation work done earlier this year.

The CCT received a £47,000 grant from the government from its Culture Recovery Fund, with another £12,000 required to complete the work. 

There is no need to book and you can find out more at heritageopendays.org.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested in Norwich rape investigation
  2. 2 Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside
  3. 3 People warned to avoid 'exceptionally busy' A&E department at N&N
  1. 4 Pub chain claims city boozer could shut if garden revamp is cancelled
  2. 5 Grandad tells of horror as masked raiders steal gold and holiday cash
  3. 6 Discarded tents and piles of rubbish left after Sundown
  4. 7 Single mum who found stabbed teen on her doorstep begs to move  
  5. 8 Cyclist hit by car in Norwich
  6. 9 The nine best restaurants in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
  7. 10 Pub once at epicentre of music scene set for demolition
Visit Norfolk
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sovereign House at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New image of Anglia Square future revealed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
St Benedicts will continue to have outside dining areas down the street. Mark Hedge, manager of Cook

Norwich City Council

Businesses left baffled as traffic wardens 'abandon' street

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Estateducation and JaeVee have purchased a building in Westlegate for co-living flats

Plans submitted for new flats and rooftop bar in city centre

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Larissa Jones is the owner of Larissa's Hair and Beauty salon on Calvert Street in Norwich.

'It's a dream come true': New hair and beauty salon opens in city

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon