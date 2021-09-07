Medieval weekend coming to Norwich with food and demonstrations

Published: 12:12 PM September 7, 2021

A medieval weekend is coming to Norwich as part of the Norfolk Heritage Open Days programme. - Credit: NANMA

An upcoming Norwich event will transport you back to the 14th century, with medieval demonstrations and food to enjoy.

St Augustine’s Crafty Medievals takes place outside St Augustine's Church in the city on the weekend of September 18 and 19.

There will be a historical encampment outside St Augustine's Church in Norwich. - Credit: NANMA

The event has been organised by the Norwich And Norfolk Medieval Association (NANMA) and The Churches Conservation Trust (CCT), who own the building, and it is free to attend.

It is part of Norfolk's Heritage Open Days programme, which is England's largest festival of history and culture.

The event runs from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday and it will feature a historical encampment with demonstrations of period crafts including cookery, calligraphy, illumination and siege warfare.

You will be transported back to the 14th century at the upcoming medieval weekend in Norwich. - Credit: NANMA

The church hall canteen will also be selling medieval food and other refreshments.

The event will raise funds to complete the restoration of the church, which had extensive conservation work done earlier this year.

The CCT received a £47,000 grant from the government from its Culture Recovery Fund, with another £12,000 required to complete the work.

There is no need to book and you can find out more at heritageopendays.org.uk