Mad Market with games, stalls and tasty food coming to Norwich

The Mad Market is coming to The Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Figbar

A pop-up market in Norwich promises a fun day out for all ages as it raises money for a much-loved theatre.

Mad Market will take place in the courtyard of The Maddermarket Theatre in St John's Alley, or indoors if it rains, on Saturday, May 28 from 12pm to 5pm.

Admission is free and there will be an array of stalls, selling books, scripts, branded women's clothing, costume jewellery and more.

This British fete-inspired event will also feature music, games, a tombola and raffle, ice creams and even dragons.

Nearby sweet and savoury sister businesses Figbar and Salt will be providing refreshments.

The event will raise money to remove the old copper piping at The Maddermarket Theatre and install new bar lights to create a more relaxed atmosphere.

The bar at the venue will also be open during the event.