First glimpse of this year's Go Go trail

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:10 AM March 12, 2022
GoGoDiscover 2022 Mammoths

Knitters and crocheters are being encouraged to add to the coat of this prehistoric beast ahead of the 2022 summer trail. - Credit: Break

The GoGoDiscover trail is back for 2022 with a new theme of prehistoric proportions.

Break, in partnership with Wild in Art, is developing 25 mammoth sculptures that will decorate the county's streets this summer for their annual trail.

Mammoths will be placed across Norfolk to celebrate its Deep History Coast, where the largest and oldest mammoth ever found in Britain was discovered.

GoGoDiscover 2022 Mammoths

The first GoGo mammoth was uncovered in The Forum, where it is being decorated by local knitters - Credit: Break

The 25 mammoths will be joined by 55 T-Rexs in Norwich and almost 100 mini Breakasaurus' decorated by local schools and community groups.

The first steppe mammoth has been unveiled at Norfolk Maker's Festival at The Forum.

Until March 20, local knitters are encouraged to add to the Woolly Mammoth's coat using patterns from the festival's website.

The trail will be live from June 27 to September 10. The sculptures will then be auctioned to raise funds for Break on September 28. 

