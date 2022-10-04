Six lorries and 33,000 rhinestones - Mamma Mia! arrives in Norwich

Hit musical Mamma Mia! has arrived in Norwich for its three-week run and it takes a Super Trouper effort to bring it here.

The show is at the Theatre Royal on its UK tour from Tuesday, October 4, until Saturday, October 22.

It has been long-awaited by ticket holders as it was initially set to come to the venue in November 2020, but it was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Mamma Mia! has arrived in the city. - Credit: Brinkhoff Moegenburg

It is set on a Greek island and tells the story of a daughter's quest to find her father, set to the songs of Abba.

To get the show up and running in Norwich it has taken six lorries, 192 lights and four tonnes of flooring.

There are 3,120 items of clothing in the theatre at any given time.

There are also 33,000 rhinestones sewn on by hand and 400 metres of Lycra used for the Super Trouper costumes.

Tickets are available on the Norwich Theatre website or call 01603 630000.