Festival offering the magic of Thailand to return to city park

An eating competition at the Magic of Thailand Festival - Credit: Jess Coppins

A festival promising to bring the magic of Thailand to Norwich will return next month.

The Magic of Thailand festival will take place at Eaton Park from 10am to 7pm on Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31.

Events on offer will include traditional dancing, sword fighting, eating competitions, and massages.

Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich - Credit: Jess Coppins

The last three festivals have seen thousands of people flock to the event, with something on offer for all ages.

Entry is £5 for adults and free for children under 15, with those buying tickets entered into a raffle to win a flight to Thailand.

The Magic of Thailand Festival is returning to Eaton Park in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Magic of Thailand Festival

The festival's Facebook page is also running a number of competitions to win free tickets in the run-up to the event.

The Magic of Thailand is just one of many family-friendly festivals coming to Norfolk this summer with The Foodies Festival at Earlham Park, Maui Waui Festival at Gressenhall, and Nearly Festival in Great Yarmouth.