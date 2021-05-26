News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Magic of Thailand Festival returning to Norwich in 2021

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:04 PM May 26, 2021   
The Magic of Thailand Festival is returning to Eaton Park in Norwich this summer. 

The Magic of Thailand Festival is returning to Eaton Park in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Magic of Thailand Festival

A festival that aims to bring Thailand to your doorstep is returning to Norwich for the third time this summer. 

The family-friendly event is taking place in Eaton Park on the weekend of August 14 and 15, running from 10am to 7pm each day, and it features authentic food and entertainment.

The Magic of Thailand festival will feature authentic food and entertainment. 

The Magic of Thailand festival will feature authentic food and entertainment. - Credit: Magic of Thailand Festival

It was first launched in 2012 in Poole in Dorset by Jackie Winitkun, who moved from Thailand to Bournemouth in 2002, and her partner Daniel Biggs. 

The pair, who now live in London, have since expanded the event to cities across the UK and it will run in seven locations this summer.

There will be something for everyone when the festival comes to Norwich, including a Buddhist ceremony in the morning, traditional Thai dancing, boxing demonstrations and shows with spectacular costumes.

There will also be plenty of food and drink, with Thai street food and beers and eating contest I'm British, Get Me Out of Here!, which has included chicken feet and maggots in previous years.

The event will include an I'm British, Get Me Out of Here! eating contest. 

The event will include an I'm British, Get Me Out of Here! eating contest. - Credit: Magic of Thailand Festival

Ms Winitkun said: "Thailand has a lot to offer and my motivation for starting the festival was to bring a mini Thailand to people's doorsteps.

"It is a lot cheaper than a flight and a fun, affordable day out for all the family and a great way to get children to know about other cultures." 

There will be a Buddhist ceremony in the morning. 

There will be a Buddhist ceremony in the morning. - Credit: Magic of Thailand Festival

There will also be a traditional market, selling everything from items for the home to clothes, and children's rides.

Speaking about the festival's return to the city, she added: "I have to say I love Norwich and in terms of how people react it is the best place for us and we have sold the most online tickets there so far.

There will be boxing demonstrations at the Magic of Thailand Festival. 

There will be boxing demonstrations at the Magic of Thailand Festival. - Credit: Magic of Thailand Festival

"At the beginning we were worried compared to other cities as the Thai community is really small and we didn't know how people would react, but when we were there everyone was so lovely and great."

Day tickets cost £4 and under-12s are free, but you still need to book for them - buy at magicofthailand.co.uk


