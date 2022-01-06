Video

Love Light Norwich is returning this February, pictured is Cupid's Castle projections on Norwich Castle by Illuminos. - Credit: Supplied

From a glow bike ride to a colourful parade through the city centre, here is all you need to know ahead of Love Light Norwich 2022.

What is Love Light Norwich?

Love Light Norwich is a free light festival organised by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), supported by public funding from Arts Council England, and it is back for its second year.

The event features light installations, special events and performances and the theme is love and belonging.

The Celestial Sound Cloud by Pif Paf will be in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Brenna Duncan

What are the dates and timings?

It takes place from Thursday, February 17, until Saturday, February 19, from 5.30pm until 10pm at various locations in the city centre.

Nick Azidis projections on Norwich Cathedral at Love Light Norwich. - Credit: Chris Harvey

What artworks will be at Love Light Norwich?

See much-loved landmarks transformed into vibrant artworks during the festival, with 17 installations in total.

Expect phenomenal projections onto Norwich Cathedral from Australian artist Nick Azidis.

There will also be a beautiful interactive sound and light sculpture presented by Pif Paf called The Celestial Sound Cloud, which will be located in Chapelfield Gardens.

A heart-shaped mirror ball created by Studio Vertigo will be projected at The Forum.

Also watch Cupid come to the rescue in a film projected onto Norwich Castle.

Love Light Norwich 2022 will feature a Strictly Night Cycling event. - Credit: Ray Gibson/Raysto Images

What special events are taking place?

There will be special events taking place each night including a Glow Ride, Strictly Night Cycling and the River of Love Procession.

Plus, there will be a programme of emerging artists and True Stories Live: My Guiding Light at Dragon Hall.

The Love Light Food Trail will make your evening complete with delicious food and drink.

Love Light Norwich is back for 2022. - Credit: Archant

What happens on the River of Love Procession?

The River of Love Procession will flow from Tombland to The Forum and will take place from 6pm until 7pm on Saturday, February 19.

The event, organised by Norwich City Council, will feature a fleet of illuminated boats, a giant octopus and jellyfish flooding the streets with work from local artists.

Themed around sustainability, the procession brings incredible art and performance together and finishes with a grand finale from The Garage.

To see the full programme and timings visit lovelightnorwich.co.uk