Love Light Norwich 2022 begins with free events across city
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
From a heart disco ball to projections on city landmarks, people can see Norwich in a new light at a free festival.
Love Light Norwich began on Thursday night and will also take place this Saturday (February 19), with a jam-packed programme of installations and events.
Organisers Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) have cancelled Friday's events due to Storm Eunice set to bring winds up to 80mph.
But on Thursday evening, the city streets were packed with families, friends and couples soaking up the stunning light installations across the city.
Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, said: "This year there is a beautifully curated selection of installations, with 20 pieces interpreting the theme of love and belonging.
"We are encouraging people to get out and discover different places."
The installations include Cupid's Castle projections by Illuminos on Norwich Castle, Our Beating Heart disco ball at The Forum by Studio Vertigo and Luminous Pareidolia by Nick Azidis, which uses Norwich Cathedral as a canvas.
Deborah Trafford, from Norwich, who came with her daughter and granddaughter, said: "I want to be uplifted by lights and the event is bringing people out and it is nice to have everyone together."
Love Light Norwich combines work from international and local artists, which includes seven artworks from Norwich University of the Arts students.
German artist Nikola Dicke, behind Mobile Light Graffiti in St Andrew's Hall, said: "I'm doing a live drawing performance and it changes all the time so people can be part of it."
There are also events taking place, including the Glow Ride on Saturday in Chapelfield Gardens from 5.30pm to 7pm and the River of Love Procession the same night from 6pm to 7pm, running from Norwich Cathedral to The Forum.
Jenna Holmes, from Norwich, there with her family, said: "We wanted something to do in the holidays and it gets the kids out and about to exercise."
Love Light Norwich first launched in February 2020 and Norwich BID had to cancel one day then too due to Storm Dennis, with 2022 its second year.
See the full programme at lovelightnorwich.co.uk