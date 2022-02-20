Video
Hundreds brave the rain to watch light show's final extravaganza
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022
Droves of families swarmed the streets of Norwich to mark the end of the Love Light Festival in Norwich.
After all of the events on Friday were cancelled due to Storm Eunice hundreds of people lined the streets to watch the procession and finale on Saturday evening.
The River of Love carnival procession wound its way from Norwich Cathedral, down London Street to Millennium Plain from 6pm until 7pm.
Saturday's event was packed despite the grim forecast, with people following performers through Norwich's streets.
A dozen dancers from The Garage closed out the festival with a performance at the Our Beating Heart installation outside The Forum.
Danielle Gardner, assistant producer at The Garage, said: "We were so thrilled to be involved.
"Our dancers have been working all week on the procession and finale routines and I think it all paid off. We're all so proud.
Most Read
- 1 Greggs set to open huge new store in Norwich
- 2 See inside this tucked-away cottage for sale in Norwich for £600k
- 3 Bosses 'don't know' when broken bridge in city will reopen
- 4 Bid for 270 new homes on top of 550-house plan goes in
- 5 Heavenly halfpipes: Church given go-ahead for skatepark conversion
- 6 Boat battle rages on with fears over sewage raised
- 7 Drug dealer who planned to supply Norwich gangs with cocaine jailed
- 8 Homes in Norwich could be left without power for more than 24 hours
- 9 'Put the knife down': Ex-offender on city stabbings
- 10 Bargain food brand hoping to open second store in the city
"There were hundreds of people watching the procession and the finale and even more have seen the festivals other events.
"It's a bit emotional seeing it all come together. And the rain held off long enough that the public could enjoy it, seeing it put together with all the lights was amazing."
The spectacle incorporated mirrored costumes, mobile light technology and effects as well as some circus skills.
The theme of this year's spectacular was love and belonging and included 17 installations and 11 events.
Installations include a modern twist on medieval courtship, a live light drawing, a heart-shaped disco ball and more.
A Love City Food Trail is also running until March 12, with more than 40 restaurants, bars and cafés taking part.
Look out for pink neon love signs at participating venues, which are offering themed food and drink.
Love Light Norwich was organised by Norwich BID.
Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, said: "This year we had a beautifully curated selection of installations, with 20 pieces interpreting the theme of love and belonging.
"The idea was to encourage people to get out and discover different places."
Other Love Light Norwich sponsors include Cycling UK, FSG, The Forum, Norwich University of the Arts, Norwich Theatre, Norwich Cathedral, Ark and Artlist.