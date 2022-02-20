Hundreds brave the rain to watch light show's final extravaganza

Video

The drummers lead the River of Love procession through the city for Love Light Norwich.

Droves of families swarmed the streets of Norwich to mark the end of the Love Light Festival in Norwich.

After all of the events on Friday were cancelled due to Storm Eunice hundreds of people lined the streets to watch the procession and finale on Saturday evening.

The River of Love carnival procession wound its way from Norwich Cathedral, down London Street to Millennium Plain from 6pm until 7pm.

Saturday's event was packed despite the grim forecast, with people following performers through Norwich's streets.

The jellyfish taking part in the River of Love procession for Love Light Norwich.

A dozen dancers from The Garage closed out the festival with a performance at the Our Beating Heart installation outside The Forum.

Danielle Gardner, assistant producer at The Garage, said: "We were so thrilled to be involved.

The River of Love procession for Love Light Norwich.

"Our dancers have been working all week on the procession and finale routines and I think it all paid off. We're all so proud.

"There were hundreds of people watching the procession and the finale and even more have seen the festivals other events.

"It's a bit emotional seeing it all come together. And the rain held off long enough that the public could enjoy it, seeing it put together with all the lights was amazing."

The crowded city streets for the River of Love procession during the Love Light Norwich.

The spectacle incorporated mirrored costumes, mobile light technology and effects as well as some circus skills.

The theme of this year's spectacular was love and belonging and included 17 installations and 11 events.

Installations include a modern twist on medieval courtship, a live light drawing, a heart-shaped disco ball and more.

The drummers lead the River of Love procession through the city for Love Light Norwich.

A Love City Food Trail is also running until March 12, with more than 40 restaurants, bars and cafés taking part.

Look out for pink neon love signs at participating venues, which are offering themed food and drink.

The River of Love procession for Love Light Norwich.

Love Light Norwich was organised by Norwich BID.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, said: "This year we had a beautifully curated selection of installations, with 20 pieces interpreting the theme of love and belonging.

Veronica Bailey, six, ready for the Glow Ride with her rainbow light on her cycle as part of Love Light Norwich.

"The idea was to encourage people to get out and discover different places."

Other Love Light Norwich sponsors include Cycling UK, FSG, The Forum, Norwich University of the Arts, Norwich Theatre, Norwich Cathedral, Ark and Artlist.

Paul Bommer, left, and Nick Appleton, wearing lights during the Luminous Pareidolia projections on Norwich Cathedral for Love Light Norwich.




