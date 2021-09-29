Love Island star to headline student night at Castle Quarter

Published: 8:39 PM September 29, 2021

It's best known as a shopping mall, but the Castle Quarter is hosting a student night this October with a launch party to celebrate the return of student life in the city.

The night will feature DJs, a VK sponsored bar, games, and exclusive discounts.

Gemma Hyde, Castle Quarter's marketing manager, said: “We’ve got DJs booked from 7pm until midnight. Myles Away opens the party, followed by Owen Lowe and finally Love Island's Sam Bird is back DJ’ing from 10pm to midnight."

Social media stars Lewis Leigh and Aaron Lamb will be also be at the event.

She added: “Head to the VK sponsored bar or one of our licensed leisure venues including Boom Battle Bar, Superbowl and Retro Replay for drinks.

"Plus, lots of our retailers will be offering freebies and giveaways too.

"We can’t wait to host this special student night and show the student community just what Castle Quarter has to offer.”

A guest enjoying the Ballnado game at Castle Quarter's launch party in 2019. - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Students can also play Spin to Win or our Ballnado Grabber game, with two lots of £100 prize vouchers for the winners’ favourite store.

For entry into the event, students need to sign up for a free wristband on the Castle Quarter's website, 500 of which are available.