Huge touring vintage fair returning to Norwich by popular demand

A touring vintage fair named the best in the UK three times is returning to Norwich.

Lou Lou's Vintage Fair will be at St Andrew's Hall in the city on Sunday, October 16, from 11am to 4pm.

There will be more than 35 traders offering vintage womenswear, menswear, jewellery, collectables and homewares - sourced from far and wide by the businesses involved.

The fair will be curated for the season ahead and customers will be able to find one-off pieces on the rails.

Buying vintage and pre-loved items is also a great way to fight against fast fashion and to support independents.

Traders specialising in vintage clothing, accessories, jewellery, records, homewares or collectables from the 1920s to the 1980s can contact Lou Lou's Vintage Fair through its website to get involved.

The event has been to Norwich many times before and always attracts large crowds.

Tickets cost £2.50 and are available on Eventbrite.