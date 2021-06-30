Norwich circus company marks 10th birthday with outdoor season

Video

Published: 1:21 PM June 30, 2021

Circus company Lost in Translation is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with the return of outdoor season Interlude, in collaboration with Norwich Theatre. - Credit: The Other Richard

Norwich circus company Lost in Translation will scale new heights this summer as it celebrates its 10th anniversary with an outdoor season.

The internationally-acclaimed company will return for Interlude in the Close, which is running from Wednesday, July 14 until Monday, August 30.

Interlude is a collaboration between Lost in Translation and Norwich Theatre, which runs the Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two, and it is back at a new location in Norwich Cathedral Close after it launched last summer in Chapelfield Gardens.

Massimiliano Rossetti, director of Lost In Translation Circus, and Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, outside the Interlude tent Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

The season features some of the biggest names in comedy, alongside family entertainment, powerful spoken word and unmissable circus.

Interlude in the Close will culminate with a week of performances from Lost in Translation, including Circus Lates from August 24 to 30.

These evenings of live entertainment journey through cabaret, burlesque, circus sideshow and contemporary variety, with performers of different art forms and backgrounds.

Norwich circus company Lost in Translation celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. - Credit: Courtesy of Neon Cat Media

The final day of the festival will be a circus-based celebration of community and togetherness in the city.

Massimiliano Rossetti, company director and performer, said: "We’re so excited to be coming back to Interlude in the Close as part of our 10th anniversary year.

"Set in the beautiful grounds of Norwich Cathedral, this outdoor season is a wonderful way to re-engage with audiences and support the recovery of cultural activity in Norwich.

Lost in Translation performing hit show Hotel Paradiso. - Credit: Courtesy of Nino Giuffre

“This past year has seen us separated from both our loved ones and what we love doing, so we can’t wait to bring live performances back to our hometown."

Interlude in the Close, which is being held in partnership with Norwich Cathedral and Norwich School, is designed to be not only Covid-safe but also Covid resilient.

All events can be delivered even if stage four of the government’s roadmap is delayed further and social distancing remains.

As part of its 10th anniversary programme, the company will also be embarking on a London tour with shows Above, Cabaret Unlocked and Hotel Paradiso.

Lost in Translation is touring Hotel Paradiso in London this summer. - Credit: Courtesy of The Other Richard

The venues include the Underbelly Festival in Cavendish Square, the Rose Theatre in Kingston and Phoenix Art Club.

Buy tickets for Interlude in the Close at norwichtheatre.org

