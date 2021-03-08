Lord Mayor's Celebration 2021 cancelled

Video

Published: 10:27 AM March 8, 2021 Updated: 10:38 AM March 8, 2021

Lord Mayor's Celebration in Norwich has been cancelled for a second year. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

The Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend in Norwich is one of the biggest events in the city calendar, but it has now been cancelled for a second year due to coronavirus.

The popular event takes place across three days every July, bringing a range of free activities and performances to the city centre.

Last summer, it was cancelled for the first time on record due to the pandemic and the uncertainty about the months ahead have led to it being called off again.

Giant elephants parade through Norwich as part the Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend 2018. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Organisers Norwich City Council made the decision as despite the planned government roadmap out of lockdown indicating the country may be free from restrictions from June, the event relies on a huge amount of planning.

It is also made possible by partnership work and community participation several months in advance, which has not been possible during the latest lockdown.

As the event is free and city-wide, it would make it impossible to put any kind of limit on the number of people attending – something which also factored strongly into the decision to cancel the event this year.

The Lord Mayor's Procession 2019. - Credit: Archant

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “Although the situation regarding Covid is fortunately much improved, it is still not possible to plan an event relying on such high levels of physical community engagement from the planning stage onwards.

“The safety of artists, participants, staff and attendees is always central to the preparation and delivery of our events, and we sadly could not guarantee this at the present time.

“Creating cultural opportunities for the city is a key theme of our Covid recovery plan, and so we eagerly look forward to bringing this event back in 2022.”

Hundreds of people participated in the Lord Mayor's Paint Party at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

The highlight of the event each year is the Lord Mayor's Procession through the city streets, with petrol and diesel vehicles banned in 2019 to make the parade more environmentally-friendly.

Over the weekend, the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre and The Great Norwich Duck Race normally take place too and it is currently unknown whether these events will be able to go ahead.