Plenty of duff-duffs as EastEnders star shines in thrilling show

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:22 PM October 27, 2021   
Adam Woodyatt (Tom Bryce) and Gaynor Faye (Kellie Bryce) in Looking Good Dead.

Adam Woodyatt (Tom Bryce) and Gaynor Faye (Kellie Bryce) in Looking Good Dead, which runs at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday. - Credit: Alastair Muir

Soap royalty has arrived on the Norwich Theatre Royal stage as EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt and Emmerdale and Coronation Street's Gaynor Faye take on the title roles in Looking Good Dead.

The show is an adaptation of the book by bestselling crime writer Peter James and it is part of his Roy Grace series. 

Set in and around Brighton, Looking Good Dead follows Tom Bryce (Woodyatt) who picks up a USB memory stick left behind on a train so he can return to its owner.

Gaynor Faye (Kellie Bryce), Luke Ward-Wilkinson (Max Bryce), Leon Stewart (Branson) and Adam Woodyatt (Tom Bryce).

Gaynor Faye (Kellie Bryce), Luke Ward-Wilkinson (Max Bryce), Leon Stewart (Branson) and Adam Woodyatt (Tom Bryce) in Looking Good Dead. - Credit: Alastair Muir

He then inadvertently finds himself as a witness to a vicious murder, putting his family in danger.

There are twist and turns around every corner and moments that leave you on the edge of your seat, something Woodyatt is all to familiar with from playing scheming businessman Ian Beale on EastEnders for more than 30 years. 

The major twist at the end is unexpected and throws the whole story into turmoil.

Woodyatt is excellent and conniving as Tom and Faye is fantastically feisty as Kellie, with both electric together on stage.

The pair have a fiery relationship and even from the start you can see there is something more than meets the eye.

It is clear that Max (Luke Ward-Wilkinson) is the sensible one in the family and he played the fed up son brilliantly, though some dialogue at the start dragged on a bit with his mum telling him to take his headphones off and feet of the sofa. 

There is a minimalist set of a pristine open-plan living room and kitchen area, with the West Sussex Police office cleverly sliding in when needed.

Leon Stewart (Branson) and Harry Long (Roy Grace) in Looking Good Dead.

Leon Stewart (Branson) and Harry Long (Roy Grace) in Looking Good Dead. - Credit: Alastair Muir

Harry Long as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace had a good rapport with his team, who together provided some funny moments despite the dark nature of the crimes. 

Looking Good Dead is another successful Peter James adaptation, with a top notch cast and many thrilling moments. 

Looking Good Dead runs until October 30 at Norwich Theatre Royal - book tickets at norwichtheatre.org or call the box office on 01603 630000.

Norwich Theatre Royal
