Makers market which is a huge success in London is launching in Norwich
- Credit: Local Makers Market
An event celebrating local creatives is launching in Norwich following its success in London.
The Local Makers Market will take place outside The Forum on Saturday, May 7, from 10am to 4pm with free entry.
Organiser Rosie Nolan runs jewellery business Band of Starlings and she will be one of the 18 local traders there.
Mrs Nolan is bringing the event to the city after moving from London to Norwich with her family during lockdown.
She has been running the Local Makers Market in Wanstead in East London since 2013 and she then expanded to Stoke Newington.
Both have a big following and are always oversubscribed with trader applications.
She said: "The concept is local makers selling high quality products, so things like jewellery, ceramics, prints and homewares.
"I am excited to start running markets here and there is so much talent in Norfolk."
She is also organising a Christmas market at The Shoe Factory in Norwich on December 10 with DJs, a bar and food.