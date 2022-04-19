Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Makers market which is a huge success in London is launching in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:46 PM April 19, 2022
The Local Makers Market is launching outside The Forum in Norwich, pictured is a previous event.  

An event celebrating local creatives is launching in Norwich following its success in London. 

The Local Makers Market will take place outside The Forum on Saturday, May 7, from 10am to 4pm with free entry.

Rosie Nolan runs jewellery business Band of Starlings. 

Organiser Rosie Nolan runs jewellery business Band of Starlings and she will be one of the 18 local traders there. 

Mrs Nolan is bringing the event to the city after moving from London to Norwich with her family during lockdown.

A previous Local Makers Market in London. 

She has been running the Local Makers Market in Wanstead in East London since 2013 and she then expanded to Stoke Newington.

Both have a big following and are always oversubscribed with trader applications. 

She said: "The concept is local makers selling high quality products, so things like jewellery, ceramics, prints and homewares.

Clay Shed Studio is one of the local traders.

"I am excited to start running markets here and there is so much talent in Norfolk." 

She is also organising a Christmas market at The Shoe Factory in Norwich on December 10 with DJs, a bar and food.

