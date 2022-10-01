From Sugababes to Wild Paths: 7 music events in Norwich this October

Norwich Psych Fest at Norwich Arts Centre kicks off a busy month of live music in the city - Credit: Charlie Jones Gosling

Music lovers can look forward to a busy month of events this October.

From Wild Paths Festival, to a performance by one of the biggest pop groups of the noughties, there is lots on offer for gig-goers in Norwich.

Here is a look at some of the major music events taking place in the city this month.

Norwich Psych Fest will bring audiences three nights of "fuzzed out, psychedelic bliss" - Credit: Charlie Jones Gosling

Norwich Psych Fest

Where: Norwich Arts Centre, St Benedicts Street, NR2 4PG

When: Friday, September 30 - Sunday, October 2

Norwich Psych Fest is returning for its second edition, taking over the Arts Centre for three nights of "fuzzed out, psychedelic bliss".

Some of the best acts in the genre will take to the stage as well as local favourites, bringing the audience a wide range of sonic adventures.

BDRMM, Tess Parks and The Soundcarriers will headline and punters can also enjoy street food from Jive Kitchen.





Theon Cross and his band wowed audiences at Wild Paths in 2021, when they took to the stage at St Lawrence Church in St Benedicts Street - Credit: Wild Paths

Wild Paths Festival

Where: Various venues across the city

When: Tuesday, October 11 - Saturday, October 15

Wild Paths Festival is to return this October with another lineup of diverse and adventurous artists.

The city's venues will again be filled with cutting-edge sounds from some of the UK and beyond's best emerging acts as well as local talent.

For 2022, the festival will extend over six days and eight venues from Tuesday, October 11 to Saturday, October 15, offering late-night jazz jams in a former church, to industry conferences and themed after-parties.

Lemonheads will perform tracks from their seminal 1992 album, It's a Shame About Ray - Credit: Lemonheads

The Lemonheads

Where: Epic Studios, Magdalen Street, NR3 1JD

When: Tuesday, October 11

The Lemonheads were one of the most influential alt-rock bands of the 80s and 90s and helped pave the way for the explosion of grunge.

Frontman Evan Dando and band will visit Epic Studios in Magdalen Street as part a nationwide tour, which will see them play their 1992 classic It's a Shame About Ray in full.

Sugababes, one of the biggest pop acts of the noughties, will be coming to Norwich as part of a nationwide tour - Credit: Sugababes

Sugababes

Where: The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, NR4 7TJ

When: Tuesday, October 18

Chart-topping girl band Sugababes are back and are heading 'round round' the country on their UK tour later this year, including a stop in Norwich.

The gigs will feature the original line-up of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena, and Keisha Buchanan, and they are heading to the UEA LCR on Tuesday, October 18.

It is the trio's first UK tour in more than 20 years and follows their massive comeback at Mighty Hoopla Festival in London earlier this month.

Norwich's Let's Eat Grandma return to the city as part of their nationwide tour - Credit: Let's Eat Grandma

Let's Eat Grandma

Where: Epic Studios, Magdalen Street, NR3 1JD

When: Saturday, October 22

Let's Eat Grandma are one of the biggest success stories from Norwich's music scene in recent years.

The duo released their hit debut, I, Gemini, in 2016 before following this up with 2018's All Ears, which garnered critical acclaim.

This homecoming show is in support of their new album, Two Ribbons, which was released in April this year, which traverses a diverse and eclectic mix of sounds.





The Wombats will take to the stage at the LCR this month - Credit: Ross Halls

The Wombats

Where: Nick Rayns LCR, University of East Anglia, NR4 7TJ

When: Tuesday, October 25

Indie rockers The Wombats will be visiting Norwich a part of an eight-date tour across the country.

The three-piece are touring in support of their fifth album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, which reached number one in the album charts when it was released in January 2022.

Now 15 years into their career, the band are pulling in bigger audiences than ever before and have been exploring new sonic territories in recent years.

Pioneering electronic act The Orb will be visiting Norwich to perform hits from their influential 1992 album U.F.Orb - Credit: The Orb

The Orb

Where: Epic Studios, Magdalen Street, NR3 1JD

When: Sunday, October 30

Where were you in 92? Well if you were one of the many ravers across the country at the time it would have been impossible to escape the impact of The Orb's seminal album, U.F.Orb.

The duo are heading to Epic Studios on Sunday, October 30, to perform a live set full of the greatest hits from the album to coincide with the 30th anniversary of its release.

For electronic music fans, this is definitely not one to miss.