Lisa Angel sale with 'huge discounts' comes to village hall this weekend

Published: 11:55 AM September 3, 2021

Lisa Angel is holding a sample sale this weekend, pictured is the Norwich shop in Chantry Place. - Credit: Archant

Get started on your Christmas shopping early - Norwich-based jewellery and gift brand Lisa Angel is holding a sample sale.

The business has brought back its clearance sale by popular demand and it runs from Friday, September 3 until Sunday, September 5 at Rackheath Village Hall with parking on site.

Customers can book a half hour arrival slot over the weekend and tickets cost £5, the cost of which will be taken off anything bought at the event.

There will be "huge discounts on jewellery and homeware" and there are just a few Sunday tickets remaining.

There are two Lisa Angel shops in Norwich, located in Lower Goat Lane and in Chantry Place shopping centre, and it also offers worldwide delivery through its website.

Lisa Angel started the company in 2004 after previously working as a buyer for a major high street chain in London.

Book at ticketsource.co.uk/lisa-angel-clearance