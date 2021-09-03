News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Lisa Angel sale with 'huge discounts' comes to village hall this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:55 AM September 3, 2021   
Lisa Angel shop opens in Intu Chapelfield.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Lisa Angel is holding a sample sale this weekend, pictured is the Norwich shop in Chantry Place. - Credit: Archant

Get started on your Christmas shopping early - Norwich-based jewellery and gift brand Lisa Angel is holding a sample sale. 

The business has brought back its clearance sale by popular demand and it runs from Friday, September 3 until Sunday, September 5 at Rackheath Village Hall with parking on site. 

Customers can book a half hour arrival slot over the weekend and tickets cost £5, the cost of which will be taken off anything bought at the event. 

There will be "huge discounts on jewellery and homeware" and there are just a few Sunday tickets remaining. 

There are two Lisa Angel shops in Norwich, located in Lower Goat Lane and in Chantry Place shopping centre, and it also offers worldwide delivery through its website.

Lisa Angel started the company in 2004 after previously working as a buyer for a major high street chain in London.

Book at ticketsource.co.uk/lisa-angel-clearance

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich set to be hotter than Porto next week
  2. 2 H&M HOME opens in Norwich
  3. 3 Private parking company charged ex-cop £100 for 36 second stop
  1. 4 9 pubs locals would like to see return in Norwich
  2. 5 Drivers sold dodgy fuel at petrol station get payout
  3. 6 'I don't care what people think': 11-year-old on her gender transition
  4. 7 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
  5. 8 City route to be closed for weeks due to gas work
  6. 9 New burrito bar to open in city centre
  7. 10 New Norwich City kit mirrors Lotus' latest supercar
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Orlando Williams, inset, is accused of running a restaurant and takeaway from his home on Earlham Road.

'Harmful to the character of the area' - Orlando's ordered to remove sign

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Hamleys, Norwich

Norwich Live

World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Queues were building on Exchange Street on Tuesday evening, the first night of roadworks on Grapes Hill.

Norwich Live | Updated

City drivers face delays as roundabout roadworks begin

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Megan Edmonds, with her two sons Rex and Teddy

Mum slapped with two parking tickets despite never actually parking

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon