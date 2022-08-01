Lisa Angel to hold three-day sample sale at village hall with big discounts
- Credit: Archant
Norwich-based jewellery business Lisa Angel, which also delivers worldwide, is bringing back its sample sale by popular demand.
The event returns for 2022 on Friday, August 12 from 10am-8pm, Saturday, August 13 from 10am-4pm and Sunday, August 14 from 10am-1pm.
It will take place at Rackheath Village Hall on the outskirts of Norwich and there is parking on-site.
There are timed entry slots and ticket-holders can then stay as long as they like.
There will be jewellery, homewares and gifts at discounted rates and only card payments will be accepted.
Tickets cost £5 and can be booked online through TicketSource - this will be deducted from your purchase total on the day.
Lisa Angel started her namesake company in 2004 after previously working as a buyer for a major high street chain in London.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich flight to Majorca held up by more than 40 hours
- 2 Furious woman fears 'deadly overhanging trees could kill someone'
- 3 Can you spot yourself marching at Norwich Pride 2022?
- 4 Facebook group BANS negative comments about pub sparking 'censorship' row
- 5 Two-vehicle crash causing delays on NDR near Norwich Airport
- 6 Delays on A47 after crash near Norwich
- 7 5 pubs in Norwich where you can play one of the UK's oldest bar games
- 8 Seven young city folk on their struggles to get on the housing ladder
- 9 'It's chaos' - Dad's frustration as Norwich flight delayed by 24 hours
- 10 'Emotion and goosebumps' - City loud and proud at Norwich Pride 2022
There are two branches in Norwich in Lower Goat Lane and in Chantry Place shopping centre.