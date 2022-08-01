Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Lisa Angel to hold three-day sample sale at village hall with big discounts

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:11 AM August 1, 2022
Lisa Angel shop opens in Intu Chapelfield. Lisa pictured in the new shop.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Lisa Angel inside her shop in Chantry Place, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Norwich-based jewellery business Lisa Angel, which also delivers worldwide, is bringing back its sample sale by popular demand.

The event returns for 2022 on Friday, August 12 from 10am-8pm, Saturday, August 13 from 10am-4pm and Sunday, August 14 from 10am-1pm. 

It will take place at Rackheath Village Hall on the outskirts of Norwich and there is parking on-site.

There are timed entry slots and ticket-holders can then stay as long as they like.

There will be jewellery, homewares and gifts at discounted rates and only card payments will be accepted. 

Tickets cost £5 and can be booked online through TicketSource - this will be deducted from your purchase total on the day. 

Lisa Angel started her namesake company in 2004 after previously working as a buyer for a major high street chain in London.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich flight to Majorca held up by more than 40 hours
  2. 2 Furious woman fears 'deadly overhanging trees could kill someone'
  3. 3 Can you spot yourself marching at Norwich Pride 2022?
  1. 4 Facebook group BANS negative comments about pub sparking 'censorship' row
  2. 5 Two-vehicle crash causing delays on NDR near Norwich Airport
  3. 6 Delays on A47 after crash near Norwich
  4. 7 5 pubs in Norwich where you can play one of the UK's oldest bar games
  5. 8 Seven young city folk on their struggles to get on the housing ladder
  6. 9 'It's chaos' - Dad's frustration as Norwich flight delayed by 24 hours
  7. 10 'Emotion and goosebumps' - City loud and proud at Norwich Pride 2022

There are two branches in Norwich in Lower Goat Lane and in Chantry Place shopping centre. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Orford Plaice has closed its city centre chippy

Norwich Live News

Award-winning city centre chippy closes

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Mark Overton with his daughter Brooke during their holiday in Rhodes 

TUI passengers sent to London then back again delayed for total of 30 hours

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Motorvogue, in Reepham Road, has partnered with manufacturer Stellantis after a £1million refurbishment. 

Swanky showroom selling electric cars reopens after £1m refurb

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
A Last Poet Standing event at the Last Pub Standing in King Street 

City pub event to appear in new TV show being filmed this summer

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon