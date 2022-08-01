Lisa Angel to hold three-day sample sale at village hall with big discounts

Norwich-based jewellery business Lisa Angel, which also delivers worldwide, is bringing back its sample sale by popular demand.

The event returns for 2022 on Friday, August 12 from 10am-8pm, Saturday, August 13 from 10am-4pm and Sunday, August 14 from 10am-1pm.

It will take place at Rackheath Village Hall on the outskirts of Norwich and there is parking on-site.

There are timed entry slots and ticket-holders can then stay as long as they like.

There will be jewellery, homewares and gifts at discounted rates and only card payments will be accepted.

Tickets cost £5 and can be booked online through TicketSource - this will be deducted from your purchase total on the day.

Lisa Angel started her namesake company in 2004 after previously working as a buyer for a major high street chain in London.

There are two branches in Norwich in Lower Goat Lane and in Chantry Place shopping centre.