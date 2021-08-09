Lisa Angel to hold sample and clearance sale at village hall

Published: 11:11 AM August 9, 2021 Updated: 11:45 AM August 9, 2021

Norwich-based jewellery company Lisa Angel has announced a huge sample and clearance sale, with jewellery and homewares starting at 50p.

The business has two shops located in the Norwich Lanes and in Chantry Place shopping centre and it also delivers worldwide through its website.

It is set to host a sample and clearance sale from Friday, September 3 until Sunday, September 5 at Rackheath Village Hall (NR13 6LT), just outside the city.

Customers need to book an arrival time slot, which are at 30 minute intervals, and tickets cost £5, which will be taken off anything customers buy on the day.

Lisa Angel started the company in 2004 after previously working as a buyer for a major high street chain in London.

You may also want to watch:

It holds a similar sale each year and the outlets and online deliveries will continue as normal.

Pre-booking is essential at ticketsource.co.uk/Lisa-angel-clearance and you can only pay for items by card.

See all the latest updates on the @lisaangelclearance Instagram page.