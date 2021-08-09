Lisa Angel to hold sample and clearance sale at village hall
- Credit: Archant
Norwich-based jewellery company Lisa Angel has announced a huge sample and clearance sale, with jewellery and homewares starting at 50p.
The business has two shops located in the Norwich Lanes and in Chantry Place shopping centre and it also delivers worldwide through its website.
It is set to host a sample and clearance sale from Friday, September 3 until Sunday, September 5 at Rackheath Village Hall (NR13 6LT), just outside the city.
Customers need to book an arrival time slot, which are at 30 minute intervals, and tickets cost £5, which will be taken off anything customers buy on the day.
Lisa Angel started the company in 2004 after previously working as a buyer for a major high street chain in London.
You may also want to watch:
It holds a similar sale each year and the outlets and online deliveries will continue as normal.
Pre-booking is essential at ticketsource.co.uk/Lisa-angel-clearance and you can only pay for items by card.
See all the latest updates on the @lisaangelclearance Instagram page.
Most Read
- 1 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
- 2 'People won't come' - fears city shake-up will put off visitors
- 3 Almost 600 claim compensation for NDR house price blight
- 4 Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week
- 5 Norwich's Disney store to close within days
- 6 'Looking back, it's cringey' - Asda marriage proposal, one year on
- 7 Klinsmann urges City-bound Sargent to stay at Werder
- 8 Golden Triangle women knit canaries in 'gentle protest'
- 9 Convicted drug dealer caught doing 117mph on A11 keeps his licence
- 10 'He WILL wake up' - wife tells of teacher's 203-day Covid fight for life