Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Let's Rock Norwich 2022?

Gallery

Earlham Park was transported back to the 80s on Saturday as Let's Rock Norwich returned to the delight of music fans.

Thousands of people of all ages attended, with many getting into the retro spirit with fancy dress.

The line-up featured some of the biggest names of the 80s, including Billy Ocean, Level 42 and The Human League.

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Sam Gidney and Stuart Ling. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The festival has become a highlight in the city's event calendar since launching there in 2017 and Let's Rock takes place in other towns and cities across the UK.

Speaking at the event, Tina Willet, one of the festival-goers, said: "It is really good and I love it, we've been coming a few years and we missed it for two years because of lockdown so we are excited to be back.

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"It is packed here and we came quite early.

"I am looking forward to seeing The Human League who I love."

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Tina and Simon Willett. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Tina and Simon Willett. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 in Earlham Park. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Ilana James and Eden enjoying Let's Rock. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Shona and Everlyn Rose enjoying the festival. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park.Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman



