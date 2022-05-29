Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Let's Rock Norwich 2022?

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:56 AM May 29, 2022
Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Earlham Park was transported back to the 80s on Saturday as Let's Rock Norwich returned to the delight of music fans.

Thousands of people of all ages attended, with many getting into the retro spirit with fancy dress.

The line-up featured some of the biggest names of the 80s, including Billy Ocean, Level 42 and The Human League. 

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Sam Gidney and Stuart Ling. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Sam Gidney and Stuart Ling. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The festival has become a highlight in the city's event calendar since launching there in 2017 and Let's Rock takes place in other towns and cities across the UK.

Speaking at the event, Tina Willet, one of the festival-goers, said: "It is really good and I love it, we've been coming a few years and we missed it for two years because of lockdown so we are excited to be back.

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"It is packed here and we came quite early.

"I am looking forward to seeing The Human League who I love." 

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Tina and Simon Willett. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Tina and Simon Willett. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Tina and Simon Willett. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Tina and Simon Willett. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 in Earlham Park. 

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 in Earlham Park. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Ilana James and Eden enjoying Let's Rock. Pictures: Brittany W

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Ilana James and Eden enjoying Let's Rock. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Shona and Everlyn Rose enjoying the festival. Pictures: Britta

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park. Shona and Everlyn Rose enjoying the festival. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park.Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham Park.Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Let's Rock Norwich 2022 Earlham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman


Let's Rock Norwich
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The ongoing closure of Sweet Briar Road in Norwich. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norwich Live News

Sweet Briar Road has now reopened

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Next store in Norwich's Hay Hill has been earmarked for redevelopment. Pictured inset is professor Joshua Bamfield

Exclusive

'Barcelona-style' redevelopment of Next store mooted

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The ongoing closure of Sweet Briar Road in Norwich. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Rumours Sweet Briar Road will close again QUASHED by council

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Soul Kitchen owner and head chef Geoff Mayers. 

Food and Drink

Norwich pub to host street party with Caribbean BBQ, DJs and stalls

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon