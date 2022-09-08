Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Les Misérables show in Norwich to pay tribute to Queen

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:13 PM September 8, 2022
Les Misérables is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. 

Tonight's performance of Les Misérables will still go ahead but with a tribute to the Queen. - Credit: Danny Kaan

Tonight's performance of Les Misérables at Norwich Theatre Royal will go ahead but with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. 

Buckingham Palace released a statement at 6.30pm today (September 8) with the news that Her Majesty has died aged 96.

The nation's longest-reigning monarch was surrounded by members of the Royal Family at Balmoral.

Tonight's performance of Les Misérables begins at 7.30pm.

Before the musical starts the national anthem will be played and there will be a two-minute silence. 

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, said: "All of us at Norwich Theatre join the rest of the people of Norfolk and around the world in expressing our sadness at the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

"Her extraordinary lifetime of service, strength and support to people all around the world is remembered with gratefulness and warmth.

"Her great love of Sandringham and Norfolk means she was held in particular affection in our county, and as a keen supporter of the arts, she has inspired and encouraged countless people in creative experience.

"Further information from Norwich Theatre on performances this week will be released in due course."

