Les Misérables show in Norwich to pay tribute to Queen
- Credit: Danny Kaan
Tonight's performance of Les Misérables at Norwich Theatre Royal will go ahead but with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Buckingham Palace released a statement at 6.30pm today (September 8) with the news that Her Majesty has died aged 96.
The nation's longest-reigning monarch was surrounded by members of the Royal Family at Balmoral.
Tonight's performance of Les Misérables begins at 7.30pm.
Before the musical starts the national anthem will be played and there will be a two-minute silence.
Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, said: "All of us at Norwich Theatre join the rest of the people of Norfolk and around the world in expressing our sadness at the death of Her Majesty the Queen.
"Her extraordinary lifetime of service, strength and support to people all around the world is remembered with gratefulness and warmth.
"Her great love of Sandringham and Norfolk means she was held in particular affection in our county, and as a keen supporter of the arts, she has inspired and encouraged countless people in creative experience.
Most Read
- 1 School sends 30 pupils home on first day back over 'incorrect footwear'
- 2 Police hunt wanted man and woman across Norfolk
- 3 Man in his 60s hospitalised following serious assault in churchyard
- 4 New barber shop to open in city centre after £40,000 investment
- 5 Hygiene fears after rats spotted roaming through kids' playpark
- 6 Road flooded and unpassable after heavy overnight downpours
- 7 Man died in ambulance after six-hour wait outside N&N Hospital
- 8 Tenant to become homeless in six days as council house shortage laid bare
- 9 'Absolute nightmare': Parents' anguish over missing son last seen at N&N
- 10 Wagamama set to open new restaurant in Norwich
"Further information from Norwich Theatre on performances this week will be released in due course."