Norwich Theatre Royal looking for local children to star in Les Misérables

Les Misérables is looking for two young performers to star at Norwich Theatre Royal.

Budding actresses could get their big break as the creative team behind Les Misérables are casting for two roles for its Norwich tour dates.

West End and Broadway smash-hit Les Misérables is coming to the Theatre Royal from August 31 until September 24 this year.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production originally came to the venue in March 2020, but its run had to be cut short due to the Covid pandemic.

Casting directors are holding auditions in Norwich on Saturday, June 25 to cast local girls as Little Cosette and Young Éponine.

They want to hear from young performers, ideally under 4ft 4in, with strong singing voices.

People of all ethnicities are encouraged to apply and parents need to send their name, age, height, hometown, along with the mileage from the theatre, and a single head and shoulders photograph to joanne.hawes2013@gmail.com

Les Misérables is set in early 19th century France and features songs including Do You Hear the People Sing?, Bring Him Home and One Day More.