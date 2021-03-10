New dates announced for Les Misérables at Norwich Theatre Royal

Published: 5:34 PM March 10, 2021

Norwich Theatre Royal has announced when the rescheduled performances of Les Misérables will take place, after its run was cut short due to coronavirus last year.

The original Norwich tour dates were March 4 to April 4 2020, but as the nation went into lockdown on March 16 and venues closed, many ticket-holders missed out.

The remaining performances were previously rescheduled to October 27 to November 20, 2021, but they have now been moved for a second time to August 31 to September 24, 2022.

This follows the latest announcement from Les Misérables producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh who has confirmed that the UK and Ireland tour will resume in November 2021.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, said: “I am hugely grateful to all of the loyal Les Misérables bookers who have been so incredibly patient and supportive throughout the changes we have been forced to make to our programme as the pandemic continues."

All ticket holders will be contacted directly by Norwich Theatre box office and moved to the corresponding new dates, those unable to make the new dates will be offered a ticket exchange or refund.