The drag queen ballerinas heading to Norwich for the first time

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, also known as The Trocks, have been entertaining audiences worldwide since the 1970s but have never played in Norwich … until now.

For those unfamiliar with The Trocks, they are an all-male troupe who dance classical ballerina roles complete with tutus and pointe shoes.

The dancers perform with incredible talent alongside their sassy spoofs.

Drag is an art form that has become mainstream over recent years, but The Trocks have led the way performing as both male and female roles in some of the world’s most iconic ballets for nearly 50 years.

Speaking about The Trocks, dancer, Giovanni Goffredo said: “Trockadero is one of a kind.

"In countries all over the world, drag is something very special, and that is what makes this show unique and wonderful - bringing something different to people, bringing classical ballet with a twist.”

So, what does it take to prepare these prima ballerinas for the stage?

Well, The Trocks head off on tour with 60 costumes, 80 pairs of earrings and 110 sets of false eyelashes, and it takes each Trock 90 minutes to put on their make-up.

If you haven’t seen a traditional ballet, these comical productions offer a unique twist on timeless tales and music.

However, while it is a spoof, the choreography is based on the classical ballet it pays tribute to.

“It’s a comedy, it’s funny, and people enjoy themselves. They come out to have a good time and a laugh but also to watch high-level classical dancing.

"We are all trained in the most prestigious schools all over the world,” said Giovanni.

For Giovanni, The Trocks are also a great way to encourage new audiences into dance.

“There is a lot of variety, and we bring different repertoire. It’s not like watching a full-length ballet.

"That is what I like about the company. We can reach out to new audiences, from kids to older people.”

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo will be at Norwich Theatre Royal from September 30 to October 1.

For more information or to book, head to norwichtheatre.org or contact the box office on 01603 630000.