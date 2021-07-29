Laugh in the Park returns to Norwich for 2021 with top comedians

Video

Published: 6:39 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 6:47 PM July 29, 2021

Derek Robertson is one of the organisers of Laugh In The Park 2021, which runs until Sunday in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Laugh in the Park has returned to Norwich for its tenth year, with some of the biggest names in comedy on the line-up.

The event runs until Sunday in a big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens and features three comedians and a host each night.

It is once again organised by Derek Robertson and Andrew Bunn, who run Red Card Comedy Club and hold regular events at Carrow Road.

Performing on Thursday is Jenny Beake, Daliso Chaponda, Paul Zerdin and host Ninia Benjamin.

Inside the Laugh in the Park big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

On Friday, it is Noise Next Door, Martin Mor, Geoff Norcott and host Tiff Stevenson.

Saturday's acts are Mat Ewins, Tania Edwards, Dane Baptiste and host Matt Richardson.

On Sunday, Maisie Adam, Mark Simmons, Seann Walsh and host John Mann perform.

Derek Robertson, one of the organisers of Laugh In The Park 2021. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Robertson said: "I think the appetite for getting out and doing something for the general public is enormous at the moment and it is nice to get Laugh in the Park back where it should be in Chapelfield Gardens.

"We all really missed doing it last year [due to the pandemic] and the timing felt right for it to return."

Derek Robertson (left) and his team behind the bar at Laugh In The Park 2021. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The shows start at 8pm each night, with the gates open from 6pm, and there is a bar and food from local vendors Natural Born Grillers and Elsie's Pizza.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be live music events called The Garden Sessions from 12pm until 5pm.

On Saturday there will be DJ sets and on Sunday The Vagaband and The Avi80rs perform, with tickets free or pay what you can and bookable online.

Attendees will be temperature checked on arrival and are encouraged to wear masks in the bar area, with a couple of sides on the big top up to ensure a good airflow.

Laugh in the Park returns to Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich for its tenth year. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tickets cost £22.50 (plus booking fee) and are available at redcardcomedyclub.com/laugh-in-the-park-norwich, with tickets also available on the door.

Also running in Chapelfield Gardens this summer is Kids Comedy in the Park (July 30) and Movies in the Park (August 5-7) and you can buy tickets on the website above.









