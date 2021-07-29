Video
Laugh in the Park returns to Norwich for 2021 with top comedians
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Laugh in the Park has returned to Norwich for its tenth year, with some of the biggest names in comedy on the line-up.
The event runs until Sunday in a big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens and features three comedians and a host each night.
It is once again organised by Derek Robertson and Andrew Bunn, who run Red Card Comedy Club and hold regular events at Carrow Road.
Performing on Thursday is Jenny Beake, Daliso Chaponda, Paul Zerdin and host Ninia Benjamin.
On Friday, it is Noise Next Door, Martin Mor, Geoff Norcott and host Tiff Stevenson.
Saturday's acts are Mat Ewins, Tania Edwards, Dane Baptiste and host Matt Richardson.
On Sunday, Maisie Adam, Mark Simmons, Seann Walsh and host John Mann perform.
Most Read
- 1 Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job
- 2 Neighbours' shock as man's body found in flat weeks after he died
- 3 Norfolk hit by thunderstorms and heavy hail
- 4 Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich
- 5 Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident
- 6 New 20mph speed cameras to tackle NDR rat-runners
- 7 Large estate to have its first food store this autumn
- 8 'Is this a wind up?' - Artist's shock as Delia buys 101 of his paintings
- 9 Norfolk couple's hopes of £1m 'doorstop' sculpture dashed
- 10 When and how to see the Perseids meteor shower
Mr Robertson said: "I think the appetite for getting out and doing something for the general public is enormous at the moment and it is nice to get Laugh in the Park back where it should be in Chapelfield Gardens.
"We all really missed doing it last year [due to the pandemic] and the timing felt right for it to return."
The shows start at 8pm each night, with the gates open from 6pm, and there is a bar and food from local vendors Natural Born Grillers and Elsie's Pizza.
On Saturday and Sunday, there will be live music events called The Garden Sessions from 12pm until 5pm.
On Saturday there will be DJ sets and on Sunday The Vagaband and The Avi80rs perform, with tickets free or pay what you can and bookable online.
Attendees will be temperature checked on arrival and are encouraged to wear masks in the bar area, with a couple of sides on the big top up to ensure a good airflow.
Tickets cost £22.50 (plus booking fee) and are available at redcardcomedyclub.com/laugh-in-the-park-norwich, with tickets also available on the door.
Also running in Chapelfield Gardens this summer is Kids Comedy in the Park (July 30) and Movies in the Park (August 5-7) and you can buy tickets on the website above.
Our Summer in the City campaign encourages people to get out and about in Norwich this summer, and to make the most of its shops, pubs and restaurants and events.
Summer in the City is sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).