Nine days of live comedy and films planned for Norwich park this summer

Published: 8:00 AM May 20, 2021

Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, co-founders of Red Card Comedy Club and Laugh in the Park. - Credit: Archant

It is gearing up to be a side-splitting summer in Norwich as Laugh in the Park returns and new for 2021 it will include a comedy film festival.

Laugh in the Park is back in Chapelfield Gardens for its 10th anniversary from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, August 1, featuring three comedians and a host each night.

Laugh in the Park at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: supplied by Red Card Comedy Club - Credit: supplied by Red Card Comedy Club

It will once again take place in a big top tent and it will also feature street food stalls, a silent disco after show, on Friday and Saturday, and a Pimm's and prosecco tent alongside the regular bar.

It is organised by friends Derek Robertson and Andrew Bunn, both 52, who run Red Card Comedy Club, which holds monthly events at Carrow Road that are returning in September.

Jenny Beake will appear at Laugh in the Park in Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens this summer. - Credit: Laugh in the Park

The line-up on Thursday night is Paul Zerdin, Daliso Chaponda and Jenny Beake, with host John Mann.

On Friday, the acts are Geoff Norcott, Martin Mor and Noise Next Door, hosted by Tiff Stevenson.

Dane Baptiste will appear at Laugh in the Park in Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens this summer. - Credit: Laugh in the Park

On Saturday is Dane Baptiste, Tania Edwards, Mat Ewins and host Matt Richardson.

Bringing the festival to a close on Sunday will be Seann Walsh, Mark Simmons, Maisie Adam and host Ninia Benjamin.

Mr Robertson said: "There is such an appetite for people wanting to get out and do things and there is going to be a boom in Norwich this summer.

Seann Walsh will appear at Laugh in the Park in Norwich's Chapelfield Gardens this summer. - Credit: Laugh in the Park

"We always like to give a balance of representation with a few newcomers."

New for 2021, Laugh in the Park will be followed by Movies in the Park from Wednesday, August 4 to Sunday, August 8.

There is something to suit all ages and the line-up includes School of Rock, Withnail and I, The Blues Brothers, Up and Airplane!

Movies in the Park will run in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich from August 4 to 8. - Credit: Red Card Comedy Club





All films will be shown on a large LED screen, with later screenings through headphones, and there will also be street food stalls, a bar and popcorn stands.

Mr Bunn said: "We wanted to try something different and there are so many classic comedy films out there, we really wanted to give it a go."

Tickets to Laugh in the Park are on sale now and Movies in the Park tickets go on sale on Friday, May 28 at redcardcomedyclub.com













