Line-up announced for Laugh in the Park 2021 with new outdoor cinema

Published: 12:03 PM March 19, 2021

Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, co-founders of Red Card Comedy Club and Laugh in the Park. - Credit: Archant

Norwich's biggest comedy festival Laugh in the Park is set to return for its 10th anniversary this summer and it will also include a new outdoor cinema.

The popular event returns to Chapelfield Gardens from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, August 1 and will once again feature three top comedians and a compere each night in a big top tent.

It is organised by friends Derek Robertson and Andrew Bunn, both 52 from Norwich, who also run Red Card Comedy Club, which was started in 2002 and holds monthly events at Carrow Road.

Laugh in the Park. - Credit: Contributed

While some acts are yet to be confirmed, so far the line-up for Laugh in the Park 2021 is Daliso Chaponda and John Mann on Thursday, Geoff Norcott, Martin Mor, The Noise Next Door and Tiff Stevenson on Friday, Tania Edwards, Mat Ewins and Matt Richardson on Saturday and Maisie Adam on Sunday.

Matt Richardson is the host on Saturday night. - Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Alongside this, there will be an array of street food stalls, a Pimm's and prosecco tent, alongside a regular bar, and a silent disco after show, included in the ticket price, on Friday and Saturday.

Mr Robertson said: ""People certainly need a laugh right now and I can imagine Covid will be a hot topic with the comics."

Britain's Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda will perform on Thursday night. - Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Laugh in the Park first started in the garden at the Unthank Arms pub in 2011 and it was an immediate hit with 150 tickets sold out across three nights.

After two years, the event moved to Chapelfield Gardens and it has become an integral part of the city event calendar ever since.

Laugh in the Park 2017 at Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Archant

Speaking about the 10th anniversary, Mr Robertson said: "It feels really good and a decade ago we said wouldn't it be bizarre if we are still doing this in 10 years.

"We have had every big name comic you can think of tread the boards."

Movies in the Park. - Credit: Contributed

New for 2021, the event will be followed by Movies in the Park from Wednesday, August 4 to Sunday, August 8 as Mr Bunn also runs Pop Up Pictures outdoor cinema company.

There will be afternoon and evening screenings of comedy films each day, with headphones for the latter, and they will be chosen by public polls.

Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, co-founders of Red Card Comedy Club and Laugh in the Park. Photo: supplied by Red Card Comedy Club - Credit: supplied by Red Card Comedy Club

Comedy tickets cost £22.50 and go on sale on April 1 at redcardcomedyclub.com and the event is sponsored by Rogers and Norton Solicitors.