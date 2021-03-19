Line-up announced for Laugh in the Park 2021 with new outdoor cinema
- Credit: Archant
Norwich's biggest comedy festival Laugh in the Park is set to return for its 10th anniversary this summer and it will also include a new outdoor cinema.
The popular event returns to Chapelfield Gardens from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, August 1 and will once again feature three top comedians and a compere each night in a big top tent.
It is organised by friends Derek Robertson and Andrew Bunn, both 52 from Norwich, who also run Red Card Comedy Club, which was started in 2002 and holds monthly events at Carrow Road.
While some acts are yet to be confirmed, so far the line-up for Laugh in the Park 2021 is Daliso Chaponda and John Mann on Thursday, Geoff Norcott, Martin Mor, The Noise Next Door and Tiff Stevenson on Friday, Tania Edwards, Mat Ewins and Matt Richardson on Saturday and Maisie Adam on Sunday.
Alongside this, there will be an array of street food stalls, a Pimm's and prosecco tent, alongside a regular bar, and a silent disco after show, included in the ticket price, on Friday and Saturday.
Mr Robertson said: ""People certainly need a laugh right now and I can imagine Covid will be a hot topic with the comics."
Laugh in the Park first started in the garden at the Unthank Arms pub in 2011 and it was an immediate hit with 150 tickets sold out across three nights.
Most Read
- 1 Man suffers broken nose in Norwich street attack
- 2 Van driver fell asleep and killed two women on A47, court hears
- 3 'Put your hand in your pocket' - Aldi told to pay for retail park crossing
- 4 Man in 70s suffers head injuries in road rage attack
- 5 'As good a Championship team as I've ever seen play' - Holloway lauds City
- 6 Norwich to be base for BBC television series, 'blueprint' reveals
- 7 Listed flint cottage for sale near Norwich is 'perfect' renovation project
- 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries linked with Schalke striker
- 9 Norfolk drag queen Bimini misses out on RuPaul UK crown
- 10 Man who went missing in Norwich found
After two years, the event moved to Chapelfield Gardens and it has become an integral part of the city event calendar ever since.
Speaking about the 10th anniversary, Mr Robertson said: "It feels really good and a decade ago we said wouldn't it be bizarre if we are still doing this in 10 years.
"We have had every big name comic you can think of tread the boards."
New for 2021, the event will be followed by Movies in the Park from Wednesday, August 4 to Sunday, August 8 as Mr Bunn also runs Pop Up Pictures outdoor cinema company.
There will be afternoon and evening screenings of comedy films each day, with headphones for the latter, and they will be chosen by public polls.
Comedy tickets cost £22.50 and go on sale on April 1 at redcardcomedyclub.com and the event is sponsored by Rogers and Norton Solicitors.