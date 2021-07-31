Laugh in the Park, Friday review: Noise Next Door wowed audience

Published: 1:59 PM July 31, 2021

Noise Next Door performed on Friday night at Norwich's Laugh in the Park. - Credit: Contributed

Improv troupe Noise Next Door stole the show from headliner Geoff Norcott on the second night of Norwich’s Laugh In the Park comedy festival.

The four-man group got the tent shouting and singing along to their less than PC songs, made up on the spot to feature Ipswich Town, bananas, funerals and knitting – and if you didn’t find the songs a little offensive (and incredibly funny) then their dancing was definitely questionable.

Host Tiff Stevenson never quite seemed to find her rhythm, with a series of anecdote covering her pre-Covid trip to Louisiana and a curious conversation about pigs and terrorists, biological pressures, and the joys of being a step mum.

Northern Irishman Martin Mor definitely had presence on the stage – both from his bulk and his beard – and gave a scatological set that focused surprisingly heavily on his dog’s toilet habits and his plan to reconfigure male and female toilets.

Headliner Geoff Norcott at Laugh in the Park in Norwich. - Credit: James Goffin

Geoff Norcott increasingly feels like an (amusing) parody of himself, with a knowing dash of ‘controversy’ thrown in to help him appear to have an edge, while treading a fairly safe line.

It’s true he risked material on David Attenborough and Harry and Meghan, but his observational comedy on the difference between men and women was decidedly non-risky stuff.

The same couldn’t be said for his very direct intervention with some unruly audience members, who got a well-deserved and direct dressing down.

On the whole this was an appreciative and good-natured audience – even with the poor weather – and a welcome return for Red Card Comedy Club’s big top festival.

Laugh In The Park continues until Sunday, buy tickets at redcardcomedyclub.com