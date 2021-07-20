All you need to know as Laugh in the Park returns for 2021

Video

Published: 2:30 PM July 20, 2021 Updated: 2:58 PM July 20, 2021

Laugh in the Park is returning to Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich for its tenth anniversary. - Credit: Contributed

From famous comedians to food and drink, this is all you need to know ahead of Laugh in the Park's 10th anniversary in Norwich.

What is Laugh in the Park and where does it take place?

Laugh in the Park is organised by Red Card Comedy Club, run by friends Derek Robertson and Andrew Bunn, and it takes place in a big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich (NR2 1TN).

This year's event runs from Thursday, July 29 until Sunday, August 1, with three top comedians and a host each night and it is fully accessible.

Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, co-founders of Red Card Comedy Club and Laugh in the Park. - Credit: Archant

Who is performing and what are the timings?

The gates open at 6pm each evening, when the bar and food vendors open, and the shows start at 8pm.

Thursday: Jenny Beake, Daliso Chaponda, Paul Zerdin, Ninia Benjamin (host).

Friday: Noise Next Door, Martin Mor, Geoff Norcott, Tiff Stevenson (host).

Saturday: Mat Ewins, Tania Edwards, Dane Baptiste, Matt Richardson (host).

Sunday: Maisie Adam, Mark Simmons, Seann Walsh, John Mann (host).

Seann Walsh - Credit: Archant

Is there any other entertainment?

On the Saturday and Sunday there will be a silent disco afterparty, with the music transmitted wirelessly via headphones.

Live music afternoons will also take place over the weekend, with Our House on Saturday and The Vagaband on Sunday.

The Garden Sessions run from 12pm to 5pm and are free or pay what you can, with tickets available online.

What is the food and drink available?

Food will be provided by local vendors Natural Born Grillers and Elsie's Pizza and there will be beers from the award-winning Grain Brewery.

There will also be a regular bar, a gin and prosecco bar and a selection of fine wines.

For the daytime music events on Saturday and Sunday, coffees and ice creams will also be available.

Audiences can enjoy tasty food and drink at Laugh in the Park. - Credit: Contributed

Is Red Card Comedy Club running any other events in Chapelfield Gardens?

Britpop star and Cast frontman John Power will be performing in the big top on Wednesday, July 28 at 7pm (gates 5.30pm), in collaboration with Common People Norwich.

Kids Comedy in the Park will take place during the day on Friday, July 30 at 2.30pm (gates 1.30pm), with Martin Mor, Noise Next Door and host John Mann.

Movies in the Park is running from Thursday, August 5 until Saturday, August 7, with films including School of Rock, Withnail and I and The Blues Brothers.

Laugh in the Park returns to Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

What are the coronavirus safety measures in place and do I need to wear a mask?

The seating is first come, first served as in previous years, though it will be slightly more spaced out, and people are encouraged to wear masks.

There will also be contactless payments, hand sanitiser stations, one-way systems and ventilated sides in the tent.

In line with current government guidance, anyone who has had coronavirus symptoms in the ten days prior to the show they are attending is asked not to attend.

Where can I park?

The nearest car parks are located at Chantry Place shopping centre and at The Forum, but there are many others a short walking distance away across the city centre.

Dane Baptiste is performing at Laugh in the Park. - Credit: Contributed

How much are tickets and where can I buy them?

Laugh in the Park tickets cost £22.50 or £28 on the door (subject to availability) and the weekend Garden Sessions are free or pay what you can.

Movies in the Park costs £13.50 with one free child ticket (under-14) with a paying adult, additional children £5 and under-threes free.

Kids Comedy in the Park is £6 for over-16s and £4 for under-16s - all prices are plus booking fee.

Refunds are not available unless events are cancelled.

Book at redcardcomedyclub.com/laugh-in-the-park-norwich

John Power tickets cost £20 (plus booking fee) at commonpeople.mhtickets.com/events/3715

