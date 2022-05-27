Norwich pub to host street party with Caribbean BBQ, DJs and stalls

Norwich Soul Kitchen will be doing a Caribbean barbecue at the Last Pub Standing street party. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

King Street in Norwich will be fit for a Queen over the jubilee bank holiday.

Last Pub Standing is hosting a street party from 12pm to 6pm from Thursday, June 2, until Sunday, June 5, with tables and chairs out the front of the pub.

King Street will be closed to cars for the event, which will feature DJs, a range of art and clothing stalls, ice cream and coffees, and on Saturday there will be children's activities.

King Street will be closed to cars over the jubilee weekend for the street party. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

There will also be music in the pub garden from 6pm to 11pm on Friday and Saturday and 6pm to 9pm on Sunday for over 18s.

The food will be provided by Norwich Soul Kitchen, which is already based at the pub, and head chef Geoff Mayers will be doing a Caribbean barbecue outside.

While the street party starts on Thursday, on Wednesday, June 1, Soul Stew will be kicking off the jubilee celebrations in the garden from 6pm to 11pm.

What to expect at the Last Pub Standing Street Party. - Credit: Last Pub Standing

Simon Peters, manager, said: "I wanted to do a community party to get everyone together and it is nice for local businesses and artists.

"I want people to enjoy themselves and have happy memories of the Platinum Jubilee."

