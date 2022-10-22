Explore Norwich's hidden medieval street in the dark on lantern tours

Lisa Willett, customer experience director at The Shoebox Community Hub, is one of the guides for the Lantern Light Underground Tour in Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Take a step back in time as you explore Norwich's hidden street lurking below Castle Meadow.

The Lantern Light Underground Tour launched in January at The Shoebox Community Hub and it is making a comeback for the autumn and winter months on selected evenings.

Groups will be taken down two flights of stairs and plunged into darkness, with only a lantern to guide the way.

Groups will explore a genuine medieval street. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

They will then explore a genuine medieval street that was built in the old Castle Ditches.

There are buildings that date back to the 15th century, including a weavers' cottage and merchant's house.

Lisa Willett, customer experience manager, said: "Now spooky season is upon us, it is time for our lantern bearers to dust off their cloaks and beguile you with dark stories from the past in Norwich's hidden street.

The lantern tours will explore the darker side of Norwich's history. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

"Not only is it an hour of great underground fun, all proceeds from the ticket sales support community projects."

The experience is for ages 8+ and it costs £15 or £8 for children (8-12) on The Shoebox Community Hub website, where you can also book the escape game, Hidden History Tour, outdoor Tavern Trail and more.