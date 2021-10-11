Lantern parade planned for park near Norwich
A park will be lit up this autumn with a lantern parade planned to raise money for its upkeep.
The parade will take place in Catton Park in Old Catton from 6.30pm on Friday, October 22, and it is free to enter.
Participants can bring their crafted lanterns, with a children's prize for the best entry.
The parade will start at the Church Street gates then it will go along the main track to Buxton Lodge.
LED lights will be for sale on the day from the Parish Council offices from 9am until 4pm for £1 each.
Glowsticks will be available at the start of the walk for a small charge and hot chocolate will be on offer from outside Buxton Lodge for £1.
The event has been organised by the Friends of Catton Park and donations are welcome.
Children must be accompanied and candles, glass and floating lanterns are not allowed.
Dogs on leads are welcome and Buxton Lodge will not be open so there will be no toilet facilities.