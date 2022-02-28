News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Kisstory festival heading to Norwich park on UK tour

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:57 AM February 28, 2022
People chat in the sunshine by the bandstand in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Kisstory festival is coming to Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Hit radio station Kisstory is heading out on the road this summer and is set to bring the party to a Norwich park.

Kisstory is coming to a big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens on Saturday, June 18, from 2pm to 10.30pm and the event will feature the "very best old skool and anthems" played by some of its top DJs.

There is capacity for 1,500 people and you can expect plenty of classic dance, R&B and hip hop tunes bound to leave you feeling nostalgic. 

Kisstory is the sister station to Kiss and it has a weekly audience of 2.3m.  

The event is for over-18s only and the first release has already sold out. 

Second release tickets cost £19 (plus booking fee) and are available at ueaticketbookings.co.uk

