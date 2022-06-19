Can you spot yourself at sold-out Kisstory event in Chapelfield Gardens?

Gallery

Hit radio station Kisstory has come to Norwich for the first time on its UK party tour and revellers were in high spirits on day one.

It took place in Chapelfield Gardens and was initially just meant to be on Saturday, but after it sold-out weeks ahead of the event the organisers added Sunday as an extra date.

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

On day one, more than 1,000 people partied in a big top tent in the park and enjoyed the "very best old skool and anthems" played by top DJs from the station.

The event ran from midday until late and the line-up included Oxide and Neutrino, Kaylee Golding and Shortee Blitz, with the host Kofi B.

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Party-goers were in high spirits and there was also a bar and a range of food stalls too.

The capacity for each day is 1,500 people and there was a mix of all ages at the event.

