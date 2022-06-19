Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Gallery

Can you spot yourself at sold-out Kisstory event in Chapelfield Gardens?

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:39 AM June 19, 2022
Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Hit radio station Kisstory has come to Norwich for the first time on its UK party tour and revellers were in high spirits on day one.

It took place in Chapelfield Gardens and was initially just meant to be on Saturday, but after it sold-out weeks ahead of the event the organisers added Sunday as an extra date. 

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

On day one, more than 1,000 people partied in a big top tent in the park and enjoyed the "very best old skool and anthems" played by top DJs from the station. 

The event ran from midday until late and the line-up included Oxide and Neutrino, Kaylee Golding and Shortee Blitz, with the host Kofi B. 

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Party-goers were in high spirits and there was also a bar and a range of food stalls too.

The capacity for each day is 1,500 people and there was a mix of all ages at the event. 

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Sharon Blundell with her husband Gary Blundell, who live on Queen's Hills estate in Costessey

Norfolk County Council

Renewed calls for second exit out of burgeoning city estate

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
CCF_whitefriars_norwich_jun22

Norwich Live News

Drivers face delays of 30 minutes in city centre

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
xxx_09_ashgrove_catton_jun22

Three-bedroom fixer-upper in NR3 with 'secret garden' up for auction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
GP_stvedaststreet_norwich_jun22

Norwich Live News

Four people arrested after two men stabbed in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon