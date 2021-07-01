New event Kids Comedy in the Park launching in Norwich
- Credit: Contributed
All the family will be in stitches this summer as a new child-friendly comedy event is launching in Norwich.
Kids Comedy in the Park will take place on Friday, July 30 in Chapelfield Gardens in a big top tent.
The event is suitable for ages six and over and it will run from 2.30pm until 4pm, with crazy circus comedy from Martin Mor, madcap musical improv from Noise Next Door and side-splitting jokes from host John Mann.
The gates will be open from 1.30pm and there will also be street food stalls, a bar and an ice cream truck.
It is part of the Laugh in the Park event, which is running in the evening from Thursday, July 29 until Sunday, August 1 and features three top comedians and a host each night.
The event is organised by Red Card Comedy Club, run by Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, and it is returning for its 10th anniversary this summer.
Speaking about Kids Comedy in the Park, Mr Robertson said: "You can expect child-friendly comedy without the swearing and something for everyone, keeping both adults and children amused."
The line-up for Laugh in the Park on Thursday night is Paul Zerdin, Daliso Chaponda and Jenny Beake, with host Ninia Benjamin.
On Friday, the acts are Geoff Norcott, Martin Mor and Noise Next Door, hosted by Tiff Stevenson.
On Saturday is Dane Baptiste, Tania Edwards, Mat Ewins and host Matt Richardson.
Bringing the festival to a close on Sunday will be Seann Walsh, Mark Simmons, Maisie Adam and host John Mann.
Red Card Comedy Club is also putting on Movies in the Park from August 5 to 7, with one free child ticket, for under-14s, with each adult ticket for children's films.
There is something to suit all ages and the line-up includes School of Rock, Withnail and I, The Blues Brothers, Up and Airplane!
Kids Comedy in the Park tickets cost £6 for over-16s and £4 for under-16s.
Tickets for Laugh in the Park cost £22.50 and for Movies in the Park £13.50 and you can book at redcardcomedyclub.com
Our Summer in the City campaign encourages people to get out and about in Norwich this summer, and to make the most of its shops, pubs and restaurants and events.
Summer in the City is sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).