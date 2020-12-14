'It is funny to come from Norfolk' - Karl Minns returning for Christmas

Published: 12:19 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 12:33 PM December 14, 2020

Karl Minns in She Go Does It Under the Christmas Tree...…with Friends Picture: Max Hilton - Credit: Archant

Comedian Karl Minns will remind audiences that it is "funny to come from Norfolk" in his new show at Norwich Theatre Royal this Christmas.

Mr Minns will perform in She Go Does it Under the Christmas Tree…with Friends as part of the venue's festive programme A Right Royal Christmas, running from December 16 to 24.

The solo show will see Mr Minns, also one half of comedy duo The Nimmo Twins with Owen Evans, bring back much-loved character She Go.

There will be a comedic look back at the county's weird and wonderful news stories over the last year, including the rise of plastic surgery in Norfolk and Londoners moving here.

At the end, he will appear as other Nimmo Twins characters.

There is no interval and bubbled seating to ensure groups are socially distanced.

Mr Minns also performed as She Go in the summer as part of Norwich Theatre's Interlude programme in a big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens.

Karl Minns kicks off Interlude in Norwich with his show She Go Does It In a Tent...With Friends Picture: James Randle - Credit: Archant

Mr Minns said: "It is a very different show to the summer and out of the 80 minutes, 10 are bits I've done before but the rest is new.

"It is really funny and filthy and a great antidote to the year we've had stuck inside.

"Let's get together and laugh at ourselves and remember it is funny to come from Norfolk."

While Mr Minns had a lot of work cancelled this year due to coronavirus, he has been able to focus on writing and was hired as part of the writing team on the Spitting Image revival by Britbox, a digital subscription service created by the BBC and ITV.

Mr Minns added: "I watched it in the 80s and was very pleased with how it came out, but it was surreal as it was my first writing job without meeting anyone as we did it over Zoom."

Norwich Theatre Royal is reopening its doors for A Right Royal Christmas - Credit: Archant 2020

"I'm now writing for a sci-fi comedy on HBO called Avenue 5 and hopefully there will be a Nimmo Twins 25th anniversary show in 2021."

Buy tickets at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.



