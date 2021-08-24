See Norwich T-Rex trail in a new light at Jurassic Dark

Video

Published: 11:23 AM August 24, 2021

Jurassic Dark is a fundraising event that is part of Break's GoGoDiscover T-Rex Trail. - Credit: Supplied

Dinosaur fans are in for a treat this September when a special fundraising event runs alongside the T-Rex trail in Norwich.

The GoGoDiscover trail launched in July and ends on September 11, with 21 individually designed T-Rex sculptures across the city.

It has been created by East Anglian children’s charity Break, in partnership with Wild in Art, which provides lifelong support to children and young people in care, on the edge of care or leaving care.

Jurassic Dark runs from September 3 to 5 and you can choose a five or ten mile challenge. - Credit: Supplied

There will be the opportunity to see the trail in a new light between Friday, September 3 and Sunday, September 5 for Jurassic Dark, when people will be invited to raise money for the cause.

Participants can choose a five or 10-mile challenge and walk, run, cycle or stomp at any time over the weekend and spot dinosaurs on the route.

Those who pre-register will get a pack, which will include a map, t-shirt, sponsor form and glow sticks, ideal for those who want to take on the challenge in the evening.

Sarah Bunn, community fundraising manager for Break, said: "While the trail is free, we now need people to help us raise vital funds for Break so that we can continue to support some of the most vulnerable young people in our region.

"Jurassic Dark is a fun way of getting people to see the T-Rex before they disappear until next year.

"Get together as a group and get outdoors and have some fun, while fundraising for Break.

The Junkasaurus Rex ready for Jurassic Dark. - Credit: Supplied

"Those who can’t make the weekend can also download our ‘take on the trail’ pack from our website, which has other ideas for fundraising."

Jurassic Dark costs £15 per adult and £12.50 per child to register (with under-eights not required to register) and Break asks that people raise a minimum of £25 per person.

Book at eventbrite.co.uk/e/jurassic-dark-tickets-166795889997

Text TREX to 70085 to donate £3. Texts cost £3, plus one standard rate message.

Summer in the City. - Credit: Archant

Our Summer in the City campaign encourages people to get out and about in Norwich this summer, and to make the most of its shops, pubs and restaurants and events.

Summer in the City is sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).