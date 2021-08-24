Video
See Norwich T-Rex trail in a new light at Jurassic Dark
- Credit: Supplied
Dinosaur fans are in for a treat this September when a special fundraising event runs alongside the T-Rex trail in Norwich.
The GoGoDiscover trail launched in July and ends on September 11, with 21 individually designed T-Rex sculptures across the city.
It has been created by East Anglian children’s charity Break, in partnership with Wild in Art, which provides lifelong support to children and young people in care, on the edge of care or leaving care.
There will be the opportunity to see the trail in a new light between Friday, September 3 and Sunday, September 5 for Jurassic Dark, when people will be invited to raise money for the cause.
Participants can choose a five or 10-mile challenge and walk, run, cycle or stomp at any time over the weekend and spot dinosaurs on the route.
Those who pre-register will get a pack, which will include a map, t-shirt, sponsor form and glow sticks, ideal for those who want to take on the challenge in the evening.
Sarah Bunn, community fundraising manager for Break, said: "While the trail is free, we now need people to help us raise vital funds for Break so that we can continue to support some of the most vulnerable young people in our region.
"Jurassic Dark is a fun way of getting people to see the T-Rex before they disappear until next year.
Most Read
- 1 Woman fights off attacker after being assaulted in Norwich
- 2 Fundraiser's vaccine plea after testing positive for Covid in Scotland
- 3 Tractor overturns on A47 sliproad
- 4 'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's death
- 5 'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy
- 6 'Must see' Tudor style lodge house for sale near Norwich for £700,000
- 7 Car park bar plan for away fans sparks disorder fears
- 8 'It's spoiled' - Family's community garden hit by council red tape
- 9 Relief as Norwich man returns from Afghanistan
- 10 Parking fears from neighbours over away fans car park bar
"Get together as a group and get outdoors and have some fun, while fundraising for Break.
"Those who can’t make the weekend can also download our ‘take on the trail’ pack from our website, which has other ideas for fundraising."
Jurassic Dark costs £15 per adult and £12.50 per child to register (with under-eights not required to register) and Break asks that people raise a minimum of £25 per person.
Book at eventbrite.co.uk/e/jurassic-dark-tickets-166795889997
Text TREX to 70085 to donate £3. Texts cost £3, plus one standard rate message.
Our Summer in the City campaign encourages people to get out and about in Norwich this summer, and to make the most of its shops, pubs and restaurants and events.
Summer in the City is sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).