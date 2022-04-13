Norwich street food market to host children's activities, DJs and magician
- Credit: Junkyard Market
It will be a bumper Easter bank holiday weekend at Junkyard Market in Norwich, with entertainment planned for all ages.
The popular street food market takes place in the car park at St Mary's Works and has been running since summer 2020.
It features bars in shipping containers and a mix of local and national street food vendors.
This week it will be open on Friday to Sunday (April 15-17) from 12pm to 10pm.
On Friday, there will be a live DJ and magician to kickstart the weekend.
On Saturday, there will be children's entertainment between 12pm and 5pm with Easter crafts, storytelling and face painting, organised by local company Traditions to your Door, and a live DJ and magician at night.
The weekend will finish with special guest DJs on Sunday.
A spokesman said: "We are super excited for the first bank holiday of the year at Junkyard Market with a range of street food, drinks and entertainment."
Book a table at junkyardmarket.co.uk