Four-day street party with Caribbean BBQ kicks off at Norwich pub

Hundreds of people headed to a city street to enjoy cocktails and Caribbean food in the sun as a pub's Platinum Jubilee celebrations got under way.

The Last Pub Standing in Norwich is running its royal extravaganza until Sunday (June 5).

The street party kicked off in King Street on Thursday, with a road closure in place, and all the seats outside were full by mid-afternoon as people of all ages soaked up the sunshine and enjoyed tasty food and drink al fresco.

It runs in the street with DJ sets from 12pm to 6pm until Sunday and each night from 6pm until 11pm (with a 9pm finish on Sunday) the party moves to the pub's garden with live music, with the evening event for over-18s only.

The food is provided by Norwich Soul Kitchen, who already have a residency there, and there is also a range of art and jewellery stalls and an ice cream van.

