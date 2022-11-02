Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Joules Big Sale coming to Norfolk Showground with massive discounts

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:22 AM November 2, 2022
Offical opening of Joules shop in the Arc, Bury St Edmunds.

The Joules Big Sale is coming to the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Gregg Brown

From jumpers to wellies, pick up Joules items for a bargain price as the Big Sale is returning to the Norfolk Showground.

It will be at the venue, located on the outskirts of Norwich, from December 2 to 4 and it will be open from 9am on all three days with 1.5 hour bookable time slots to prevent crowding.

The last slot starts at 5.45pm on Friday, 4.30pm on Saturday and 3.15pm on Sunday and tickets cost £5, which is redeemable against items purchased.

There will be up to 70pc off items and it is a great place to get bargain Christmas gifts or a treat for yourself.

Visitors are asked to bring their own shopping bags and to arrive 15 minutes ahead of their session. 

Children under 18 and babies are welcome and don't need a ticket and there is plenty of free parking.

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite through the Jools Big Sale website. 

