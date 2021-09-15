How you can meet Lord of the Rings star in Norwich

Published: 5:11 PM September 15, 2021

Lord of the Rings actor John Rhys-Davies has been announced for Nor-Con 2021 at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

An actor from The Lord of the Rings has been added to the stellar line-up at an upcoming Norwich event.

John Rhys-Davies, star of Hollywood blockbusters Lord of the Rings and Indiana Jones, will appear at Nor-Con.

Norfolk's TV, film and comic con event returns for its tenth year over the weekend of September 25 and 26 and it takes place at the Norfolk Showground.

Mr Rhys-Davies, who went to University of East Anglia, starred as Gimli the dwarf in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and Sallah in Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Lost Crusade.

Nor-Con at Norfolk Showground. Left to right, James Sutton as the 12th Dr Who, Nathan Ward as the 10th Dr Who, Martin Curtis as a Ghostbuster and Michael Chapman as the 4th Dr Who. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

He will be appearing on both days and autographs and photo shoots with him are now available to book online.

A host of other famous faces are heading to this year’s Nor-Con, including Pirates of the Caribbean actor Kevin McNally (Mr Gibbs) and Doctor Who stars Katy Manning (Jo Grant) on Saturday and Terry Molloy (Davros) on Sunday.

Throughout the weekend, there will be a mix of demonstrations, displays and exhibits.

Book at nor-con.co.uk