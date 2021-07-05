Britpop star to perform in big top tent in Norwich this summer

Video

Published: 2:34 PM July 5, 2021

Cast frontman John Power will perform in a big top tent in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Contributed/John Power image - The Magnificent Agency

Britpop fans are in for a treat this summer as frontman of Cast John Power will perform in a big top tent in a Norwich park.

Mr Power is bringing his intimate and acoustic show to Chapelfield Gardens on Wednesday, July 28 and he will take the audience on a trip down memory lane.

It has been organised by Common People Norwich, which runs Britpop music nights in the city, in collaboration with Red Card Comedy Club, behind Laugh in the Park taking place in the big top from Thursday, July 29 until Sunday, August 1.

John Power will play an acoustic gig in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: The Magnificent Agency

John Power first made his mark on the UK pop scene in the late 80s and early 90s with renowned Liverpudlian quartet The La’s and he left the group to form Cast in 1992.

Cast's first two LPs, All Change and Mother Nature Calls, both sold over a million copies.

John Power will play hits from both bands, along with his solo material, and he will be accompanied by Jay Lewis from The La's.

The event has been organised by Common People Norwich, which runs Britpop music nights in the city. - Credit: Contributed

Food stalls and bars will be open prior to the gig and the event will follow all of the latest Covid guidance.

A spokesman for Common People Norwich said: "Like many I'm sure, we've really missed live music so we're delighted to set up what we think will be one of, if not the, first gigs in Norwich after 'freedom day'.

"On a July summer evening, this should be an absolutely perfect setting to enjoy a headline set from John Power, one of the UK's best live performers, as well as two brilliant local support acts in Dove and Boweevil and Belinda Gillett.

John Power's gig is the night before Laugh in the Park begins in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Archant

"Our friends at Red Card Comedy Club are opening the site early so people can have some food and a few drinks after work and before the main show begins."

Tickets are £20 (plus booking fee) and available at commonpeople.mhtickets.com/events/3715 and attendees must be aged 14 or over.

