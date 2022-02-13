Fitness guru Joe Wicks is heading to Norwich

Joe Wicks, known as The Body Coach, is coming to Norwich. - Credit: PA

Joe Wicks, who kept the nation active during lockdown with his online PE classes, is heading to Norwich.

Joe, known as The Body Coach, is coming to Blackfriars Hall in the city on Sunday, March 20 from 6.30pm.

An Evening with Joe Wicks, which has been organised by Waterstones in Norwich, will see him talk about his brand new book Feel Good Food.

It features more than 100 nutritious and energy-boosting new recipes to get the nation eating healthily and happily.

His PE with Joe YouTube classes during the first lockdown in 2020 got millions of views and he was made an MBE for his work.

Other upcoming events organised by Waterstones Norwich include Spark Your Imagination with Mitch Johnson on February 19 and How To Be A Calm Parent with Sarah Ockwell-Smith on March 4.

Tickets cost £8 or £16 with the book at waterstones.com/events