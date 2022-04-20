Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Actor wins national award for his groundbreaking role in Norwich panto

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:57 PM April 20, 2022
Updated: 5:13 PM April 20, 2022
Joe Tracini as Tommy the Cat in Dick Whittington and his Cat at Norwich Theatre Royal. 

Joe Tracini as Tommy the Cat in Dick Whittington and his Cat at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Laura Francis

Actor and social media sensation Joe Tracini has been awarded for his panto performance at Norwich Theatre Royal. 

Tracini starred as Tommy the Cat in Dick Whittington and won a Special Recognition Award at The Pantomime Awards 2022 on Tuesday night in London. 

He was recognised for changing perceptions and raising awareness of mental health through his pantomime performance and original pantomime song.

During the show, he sang a song in tribute to his character's late mother, the original scaredy-cat, which included the line: "The world’s not perfect, the world’s not kind, if we’ve got each other, we’ll all be all right."

Tracini, who is open on social media about his mental health struggles, said: "Honesty is incredibly hard to come by nowadays and it always means a lot to me that everybody at Norwich Theatre Royal trusts me enough to do things a bit differently."

He will be returning for the 2022/2023 pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, with tickets on sale now. 

Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich News

