Petrol heads given a treat as Japanese car club event proves a hit

David Hannant

Published: 3:21 PM August 15, 2021   
Seven-year-old Nikolas Zhydzianouski looking at the engines of the cars on show at the JAE (Japanese

Seven-year-old Nikolas Zhydzianouski looking at the engines of the cars on show at the JAE (Japanese Auto Extravaganza) at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Fans of classic Japanese cars were given a treat over the weekend, as hundreds of enthusiasts got together for the first time in months.

The Japanese Auto Extravaganza returned to the Norfolk Showground after a year off, bringing car clubs from across the country together for a four-day feast of fun.

The event, which is in its 30th year, was a welcome return to the petrol heads kept away by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

JAE director Ali Pettitt said: "It's been a really fabulous four days - everyone has been really chilled and the Showground lent itself so well for social distancing.

"We've had all kinds of cars here from all the Japanese manufacturers and a great retro shine and show competition.

You may also want to watch:

"But the biggest highlight has been seeing all our regular traders who have missed out on so much over the last 18 months.

"They rely solely on car shows so lost so much trade but we let them pitch up free of charge and it was great to give them that boost."

