West End and TV star to host workshop for city youngsters

Layton Williams is a patron for The Garage - Credit: Contributed by The Garage

A West End and TV star is set to host a workshop for young performers in Norwich.

Layton Williams, from the smash-hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, is coming to The Garage performing arts centre.

The performer will be at the venue, in Chapel Field North, from 11am to 12.30pm on Saturday, March 5.

Mr Williams is currently reprising his role of Jamie in the show, which is currently at the Norwich Theatre Royal from March 1 to 5 on its UK tour.

He said: “I’m honoured to be asked and will bring some fab to Norfolk. It’s a place I adore coming on tour and have many fond memories of performing and teaching here.

West End performer Layton Williams teaches a routine to dancers at the Garage during his masterclass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

“I am looking forward to working with your young people to inspire and motivate them and give them some of the joy of living their best lives through the arts.

“Don’t waste energy thinking you’re not good enough because you all have something special to offer the work. Do you. Keep striving, stay thankful and humble. Go slay.

“I hope to inspire young LGBTQ+ people and people of colour especially and let people know you can make something of this career. There’s room for us all to shine and live our true authentic lives."

The actor is also known for playing the role of Stephen Carmichael in the TV series Bad Education, alongside Jack Whitehall.

His first job was at the age of twelve playing the title role in Billy Elliot the Musical on London's West End.

Mr Williams, a patron at The Garage, added: “The mission of The Garage Trust resonates with me personally. I believe everyone should have access to the arts.

West End performer Layton Williams teaches a routine to dancers at the Garage during his masterclass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

"Being able to develop skills and techniques in a safe and supported space is incredibly important for children who may live in difficult circumstances. To build confidence and allow them to dream is a gift.

“The importance of organisations like this is huge. Not only do the children and young adults in your programmes benefit but also their families are assisted and supported.

"The current backdrop of loss and hardship for so many, whether financial or personal, means that it is crucial that people support and contribute where possible. I’ll do my bit.”