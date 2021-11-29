James Bay announces intimate show at Norwich venue

James Bay has announced a 2022 show at the Norwich Arts Centre. - Credit: Supplied

Brit award-winning singer James Bay has announced an intimate show in Norwich in 2022.

The Hertfordshire-born singer-songwriter will perform at the Norwich Arts Centre, in St Benedicts Street, on Saturday, January 29 next year.

He is touring grassroot music venues as part of Independent Venue Week which runs from January 24 until February 4.

James won the Best British Male Solo Artist award at the 2016 Brits and his first album Chaos and the Calm, released in 2015, debuted at number one.

James Bay will play an intimate show in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

His hits include Hold Back the River and Let it Go, with his second album Electric Light in 2018 charting at number two.

A third album is in the works and songs from it will feature in his set on this tour.

He said: "It felt like a fun idea to do a whole tour of independent venues to kick off 2022.

"I ended up writing so much new music through the pandemic, so I’ll be trying out loads of new songs on this tour. I can’t wait!”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 3 at norwichartscentre.co.uk