News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

James Bay announces intimate show at Norwich venue

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:50 PM November 29, 2021
James Bay has announced a 2022 show at the Norwich Arts Centre. 

James Bay has announced a 2022 show at the Norwich Arts Centre. - Credit: Supplied

Brit award-winning singer James Bay has announced an intimate show in Norwich in 2022.

The Hertfordshire-born singer-songwriter will perform at the Norwich Arts Centre, in St Benedicts Street, on Saturday, January 29 next year.

He is touring grassroot music venues as part of Independent Venue Week which runs from January 24 until February 4. 

James won the Best British Male Solo Artist award at the 2016 Brits and his first album Chaos and the Calm, released in 2015, debuted at number one.

James Bay will play an intimate show in Norwich. 

James Bay will play an intimate show in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

His hits include Hold Back the River and Let it Go, with his second album Electric Light in 2018 charting at number two.

A third album is in the works and songs from it will feature in his set on this tour. 

He said: "It felt like a fun idea to do a whole tour of independent venues to kick off 2022.

Most Read

  1. 1 'No thanks or penny' - Norwich City crest designer hits out at change
  2. 2 Patient dies while waiting in ambulance for hospital bed
  3. 3 Concerns raised over plans for 180 homes in suburb village
  1. 4 'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns home
  2. 5 A look back at shoppers in Norwich over the decades
  3. 6 'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion
  4. 7 'Please come home': Family's plea to help find missing Norwich girl
  5. 8 John Lewis boss bids farewell to Norwich store after nearly three decades
  6. 9 Shabby shed being used by car hobbyist is 'planning breach', council says
  7. 10 Application submitted for two new homes in front garden

"I ended up writing so much new music through the pandemic, so I’ll be trying out loads of new songs on this tour. I can’t wait!”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 3 at norwichartscentre.co.uk

Music
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services are at the scene on an accident on Palace Street in Norwich.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Busy Norwich city centre road reopened after crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to the Field's newsagents in London Street on Friday morning 

'It was a shock' - Burglars raid newsagent after smashing window with axe

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Friends Mark Taylor, Kevin Scott and Jon Titlow enjoy a catch up at the William and Florence in Unthank Road. 

Christmas

5 of the best heated pub gardens in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Heather McKenna on Birch Gate development in Wymondham where she has secured a new home

Coronavirus

Charity worker risks losing THOUSANDS due to ongoing moving delays

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon