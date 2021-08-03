All you need to know ahead of Japanese car festival at Norfolk Showground

Published: 11:47 AM August 3, 2021

The Japanese Auto Extravaganza (JAE) car festival returns to the Norfolk Showground this August. - Credit: Andy Liu

From the cars on display to camping, here is all you need to know ahead of the Japanese Auto Extravaganza (JAE) festival at the Norfolk Showground.

What are the dates and timings?

JAE is a four-day festival, which runs from 3pm on Thursday, August 12 until Sunday, August 15 at at the Norfolk Showground in New Costessey (NR5 0TT).

Japanese Auto Extravaganza (JAE) - Credit: Andy Liu

What is the background of the JAE festival?

2021 marks the 30th anniversary of JAE and over the years, thousands of dedicated car fans have attended.

The event attracts petrolheads from all over the UK and Europe, with hundreds of Japanese cars on display.

Japanese Auto Extravaganza (JAE) - Credit: Andy Liu

What can people expect?

Attendees can expect everything from sports cars to retro imports, with around 50 car clubs involved each year.

There will also be bumper car rides, a trade village and a Show and Shine competition.

Local car dealerships SLM Toyota and Holden Honda will be hosting displays of their current model line-ups too.

On the Saturday night, there will be a fantastic firework display.

Japanese Auto Extravaganza (JAE) - Credit: Andy Liu

Is there camping at JAE?

Yes, three nights of camping is £45pp when bought in advance.

There will be three different areas, dependent on whether the guest is displaying a Japanese car, non-Japanese car or if they just want to camp and soak up the atmosphere.

What food and drink will be available?

There will be a number of food vendors, with offerings including burgers, hot dogs and the local team at Hoggies will be doing a hog roast.

The Hope Coffee Company, also based in Norfolk, will be there and The Nags Head horse box bar will serve a range of drinks.

Japanese Auto Extravaganza (JAE) - Credit: Andy Liu

How much are tickets?

Camping tickets from Thursday to Sunday are £45, from Friday to Sunday £40 and Saturday to Sunday £35.

Saturday day tickets are £15, for Sunday is £10 and children under-14 are free when accompanying a paying adult.

The team at JAE have also given away over 300 free camping tickets to key workers and are offering free trade space to any businesses that have been impacted by coronavirus.

Buy tickets at jae-show.co.uk