TV stars announced for Jack and the Beanstalk panto at Theatre Royal

Casualty star Amanda Henderson has been cast in the Norwich Theatre Royal Jack and the Beanstalk panto. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

This year's Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime promises to be full of beans as the latest cast members are announced for Jack and the Beanstalk.

Amanda Henderson is best known for starring as nurse Robyn Miller in BBC drama Casualty and will play Pat the Cow in the show, which runs from Saturday, December 10, 2022, until Saturday, January 7, 2023.

The actress is back by popular demand after playing one of the Ugly Sisters in Cinderella in 2019.

Linda John-Pierre stars in Jack and the Beanstalk at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Joining Amanda is Britain's Got Talent star Linda John-Pierre, who will bring her amazing vocal talent to the role of Fairy Fullobeans.

Speaking about her new role, Linda said: "I cannot begin to tell you how excited and thrilled I am to work with such a stellar cast on Jack and the Beanstalk at Norwich Theatre Royal this year.

"So be prepared for lots of giggles and heaps of fun. Looking forward to seeing you all soon."

Joe Tracini and Amanda Henderson are both back by popular demand. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

Paola Pozzi, marketing and communications director at Norwich Theatre, said: "We're so delighted to have two stellar performers in Amanda and Linda joining us for this year's pantomime.

"This is a hugely talented team of actors and they will undoubtedly bring the magic, sparkle, and fun to Norwich Theatre Royal this Christmas season."

They will join the recently-announced Joe Tracini in the title role of Jack, who won the hearts of the Norwich Theatre Royal audiences as Tommy the Cat in last year's pantomime.

Plus Norwich's favourite panto dame Richard Gauntlett is back again, with further casting to be announced soon.

Amanda Henderson as Alexa in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk - Credit: Archant

Jack and the Beanstalk tells the story of hero Jack, who swaps his family's cow for a bag of magic beans.

By climbing the beanstalk of the beans he planted, he finds himself on a giant adventure.

The show will be jam-packed full of slapstick comedy, laugh-out-loud gags, outrageous costumes, dazzling song and dance numbers, and plenty of chances to cheer, boo and hiss.

Book online, visit the box office or call 01603 630000.